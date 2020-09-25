NEWBURYPORT — Several residents encouraged the City Council on Wednesday to vote against the proposed fiscal 2021 budget next week, expressing the need for a full reopening plan and list of school expenses.
The schools are implementing a hybrid reopening plan that includes part-time remote learning. Resident Lynn Schow noted during the council's budget hearing Wednesday that she and other parents have asked for a full school reopening plan.
"We still would like to see that plan, so until then, we don't know what the school costs will be for the year," Schow said.
Resident Rick Doucette echoed the same sentiment.
"This is the last lever you have to make sure the kids are taken care of this school year," Doucette said. "I think it's incredibly important that the full plan is in writing before you approve the budget. I don't understand how you could approve the budget without knowing the plan to get the kids back in school full time."
Resident Jane Snow also chimed in, saying she is disappointed with a lack of budget increases for some city departments. She called on city officials to draft a plan to replace the Cutter Fire Station in the West End, calling the current station "deplorable."
The budget is to be voted on by the full council Tuesday.
The total for the fiscal 2021 budget is $85,261,150, an increase of $1,529,459 from the fiscal 2020 budget.
There is a $49,618 decrease in the harbormaster enterprise fund, a $71,311 decrease in the sewer enterprise fund, a $49,998 increase in the water enterprise fund, and a $1,600,391 increase in the general fund.
Of the general fund, 59.7 cents of every dollar would go toward schools.
The budget includes a $979,000 shortfall due to a coronavirus-related loss of state aid and local receipts. There is also a $1.2 million increase for the School Department, a $451,000 increase in city services, and funding for diversity and social justice initiatives.
This budget follows a three-month continuing appropriation budget submitted by the city in May because of uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
Mayor Donna Holaday described the city's budgetary difficulties last week, noting that it has held off on filling vacant positions, including those for a police officer and Department of Public Services mechanic.
"My goal was to try to save jobs, and we really held the line on that" Holaday said, adding that two CARES Act grants totaling $800,000 have helped pay for protective equipment, signs and other pandemic-related expenses.
When it comes to schools reopening, Holaday said she believes the city has a good plan in place and emphasized the need to move slowly to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus among teachers and students.
"I think we have a very good plan for reopening, the next step is to lay out what happens on Nov. 5. If all is going well then, we should be able to bring another 25% of the students back," Holaday said, noting that the guidelines would still prevent schools from accommodating all students.
"We all want schools open fully; we all want all the kids back in school, but we had two positive cases at the high school within teachers coming back," the mayor said. "I think the message is that this pandemic is still all around us. We've been very fortunate in Newburyport that we've been keeping our numbers down but, we have to move closely. You look at what's happening in other school districts, it's still very serious, and we do not want to end up in a situation where we have to shut our schools down."
To view the proposed fiscal 2021 budget, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/uploads/fy2021_proposed_budget_8-18-2020_electronic.pdf.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
