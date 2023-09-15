NEWBURYPORT — Early voting is underway at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center and according to the city clerk’s office, there appears to be plenty of buzz heading into the preliminary election Tuesday.
That’s when four candidates for the Ward 4 City Council seat and seven for the School Committee will learn whether they qualify for the general election Nov. 7.
Preliminary voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
Ward 1 residents will vote at People’s United Methodist Church at 64 Purchase St., while Ward 1P votes at the Plum Island Boathouse at 300 Northern Blvd.
Ward 2 voters will go to Newburyport Public Library at 94 State St., and Ward 3 and Ward 4 residents will cast their votes at Hope Community Church at 11 Hale St.
Residents in Ward 5 and Ward 6 will vote at the Senior/Community Center at 331 High St.
Early voting continues Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the senior center.
In July, Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace announced she would not seek another two-year term. That prompted Jefferson Court resident Nancy Caswell, Ben Harman of High Street, David Lanphear of Merrimac Street and Sean McDonald of Farrell Street to run for her seat.
A trio of four-year School Committee seats are also up for grabs with seven candidates running for those positions. That number will be whittled to six in the preliminary election Tuesday.
While committee members Bruce Menon and Steve Cole are not running for reelection, Breanna Higgins of Storybook Drive is seeking another term.
Higgins, who was appointed last fall to fill a vacancy, will appear on the ballot along with Andrew Boger of Middle Street, Markus Fish of Atkinson Common, Amanda Hancock-Dionne of Lincoln Street, Lyndi Lanphear of High Street, Kathleen Shaw of Upland Road and Donna Sprague of 63rd Street.
Early voting began Wednesday morning with City Clerk Richard Jones saying the next day that turnout was “better than expected.”
“It was pretty steady, all day long,” he said. “And it has been the same on Thursday. It’s a beautiful day and I expect people will be coming in until we close at 6:30 p.m.”
Assistant City Clerk Kathleen Sullivan added that early voting was proceeding at a brisk pace.
“People seem pretty excited and anxious to get this election going in a good way,” she said. “Our staff is also ready and prepared.”
Jones said he saw plenty of Ward 4 residents cast their votes Wednesday and Thursday but noted the School Committee race was drawing voters from all six wards.
“The School Committee has brought a lot of people out,” he said. “This is an important expression of everyone’s civic duty and it’s appreciated if they do vote.”
Election workers spotted City Council candidates Caswell, Harman and David Lanphear campaigning outside the Senior/Community Center, while School Committee candidates Boger and Fish were also seen holding signs.
Boger called the mood along High Street near the center’s entrance “fairly low key” in terms of the number of voters stopping by to cast ballots.
“But a stunning fall day weatherwise so great day for democracy,” he said in an email.
Sullivan said the city clerk’s office has fielded plenty of calls from residents looking for more information on the candidates. But she said her office cannot provide such information.
“This is not our office’s purview to give out any information about anything other than the election information, such as when and where the election is and who’s on the ballot,” she said. “We can’t give out any specific policy information from any candidate, for any election. We’ve been getting quite a few calls about that this year and it’s not something that we can do.”
Sullivan added that residents can reach out to the candidates directly or search for more information about them online.
“There’s a lot of different ways they can do the research themselves. But we can’t put anything on the website and we can’t answer any questions, either in person or on the phone,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
