NEWBURYPORT — The Committee on General Government voted to move a resolution condemning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol back before the City Council with a recommended amendment.
During a brief meeting of the committee and the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, councilors reviewed a resolution condemning the riots that took place as members of Congress convened to confirm the results of the Electoral College. The attack resulted in the vandalization of the Capitol and left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.
In addition to condemning what took place that day, the resolution would urge Congress to exercise its power under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to prohibit former President Donald Trump from holding public office again.
If the proposal is approved, the city clerk would send a copy of the resolution to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.
Councilor at large Charles Tontar, who proposed the resolution at a council meeting Jan. 27, said what took place Jan. 6 was "a fundamental threat to our democracy" and "it should never happen again."
Since first proposing the resolution, Tontar said, "I think there's actually even more evidence that suggests that this was a very troubling event, something more than just a First Amendment demonstration that got out of hand."
Though he supported most of the resolution, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley suggested striking a portion that specifically urged Congress to use its power under the 14th Amendment since it is already presumed a thorough investigation of what happened would take place.
Tontar revealed that this part was added by Councilor at large Barry Connell, who co-sponsored the resolution.
"I think we effectively condemn the actions," McCauley said. "I think we effectively call for an investigation — a thorough investigation."
Councilor at large Joseph Devlin, a licensed attorney, agreed.
"I don't always feel comfortable when we make conclusions of law," he said.
Devlin, a member of the Committee on General Government, motioned to recommend the amendment to put the resolution before the City Council on Monday. Council President Jared Eigerman seconded the motion. Connell, who is also a committee member, was absent for the vote.
The resolution has eight co-sponsors: Tontar, Connell, Eigerman, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Councilors at large Afroz Khan and Bruce Vogel.
Khan welcomed any other councilors to sign on as a sponsor Tuesday. Devlin said he would vote in favor of the resolution with the amendment but did not feel compelled to sponsor or not sponsor the resolution.
Shand added that the vote is what really matters, not the sponsors.
Lane said he felt "very strongly" about the resolution and was hopeful all 11 councilors would eventually sign on as sponsors to show unity against the events Jan. 6.
More on this question of sponsors can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/council-resolution-raises-questions-about-soliciting-sponsors/article_570ac2f0-50b6-5d78-b632-4201da66e067.html
The City Council will meet remotely Monday at 7:30 p.m. An agenda is to be posted at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
