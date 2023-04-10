NEWBURYPORT — The city will be hitting the roads and sidewalks again starting Tuesday as part of its multiyear infrastructure improvement plan. Work is scheduled to begin that day with milling on Hoyts Lane and Longfellow Drive.
Last year, the city completed 22 projects in Wards 1, 3 and 5, improving more than 4½ miles of roadway and installing over a mile of new sidewalks, according to Mayor Sean Reardon.
“We are very pleased by what was accomplished last year, and greatly appreciated the patience of our residents during the roadwork,” Reardon said. “We are looking forward to another successful year.”
The city is using $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the first two years, supplemented by revenue from Chapter 90 funding and the meals tax. The city is also aggressively seeking grant funding.
Work is scheduled on an odd-even system. Wards 2, 4, and 6 will be addressed this year and in 2025 and 2027. Repairs will be made in Wards 1, 3, and 5 in 2024 and 2026. The plan is updated each year, with streets and sidewalks added following a review.
Individual streets and sidewalks were selected based on a 2020 report by engineering consultant BETA, which reviewed every street in the city. Through a comprehensive review, the city ranked projects based on surface conditions, geography and cost.
The city has created a petition process in which residents may request a street or sidewalk be repaired, or request work be done earlier than scheduled.
The paving contractor, D&R General Contracting Inc., is performing the work under the supervision of the Department of Public Services.
Roadwork will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. “No parking” signs will be posted; residents and visitors are asked to adhere to these notices.
Vehicles parked on a marked roadway will be towed at the owner’s expense. Roadwork may temporarily limit access to homes and driveways; the city will work with contractors to minimize inconveniences.
The city will share project updates through its website and social media channels.
The Streets and Sidewalks Improvement Plan page includes a spreadsheet that identifies sections of streets and sidewalks to be repaired, the general condition of the road or surface, the year in which work is scheduled, and the estimated cost.
Residents with questions or concerns are welcome to e-mail the Department of Public Services at DPS@cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-465-4464.
