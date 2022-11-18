NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Retirement Board will be holding an election for a third board member on Feb. 17. Any active or retired member of the Newburyport retirement system is eligible to run for the position, and nomination papers are available at the retirement office. Nomination papers must be filed with the retirement office by Jan. 3, at noon. The election will be held by mail, and all active, inactive, and retired members of the retirement system are eligible to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.