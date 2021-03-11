NEWBURYPORT — With COVID-19 cases steadily declining, the district plans to increase in-person learning through a phased-in approach over the next several weeks so that all students are back in classrooms full time by April 30.
At a special School Committee meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said the district has been focused on “controlling the controllable” over the past year.
School officials aimed to be “proactive in terms of problem solving, instead of reactive,” he said.
The district would keep many of its mitigation strategies in place: mask wearing, hand hygiene, cohort grouping and COVID-19 metrics monitoring.
As announced by Gov. Charlie Baker last week, teachers and other school personnel may start signing up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments Thursday.
The district has been working with Cataldo Ambulance Service to coordinate vaccine distribution for all faculty and staff. District officials originally planned to host a vaccination clinic for faculty and staff next week, but Gallagher said Cataldo was unable to secure a vaccine supply.
Until Cataldo is able to secure doses for a clinic, the district will work with staff to secure appointments elsewhere, either through the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, local pharmacies or any of the state vaccination sites.
The district recently kicked off a state-funded COVID-19 pooled testing program, which involves taking samples from several people and mixing them together to conduct a single cost-effective test.
Following guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the district will enforce 3-foot distancing in classrooms as long as masks are worn. When students need to take their masks off for snack time or lunch, the district will enforce 6-foot distancing.
Lunches would continue to be spread out between the cafeteria, classrooms and outdoor spaces.
With social distancing reduced a bit, more students can be in the classroom, but officials would still work to maximize social distancing wherever possible.
Students enrolled in a fully remote learning model may continue with that, but the state ruled that other hybrid models must be phased out.
Newburyport High School students who are livestreaming classes rather than attending in person may continue to do so, but administrators will encourage a transition back to the classroom.
The district has already been phasing students back into more in-person learning. Over the past few weeks, teachers have been focused on identifying struggling students and phasing them into four full in-person learning days.
This effort, which is Phase 1 of the return to full in-person learning, will continue through March 19.
For Phase 2, grades 1 to 3 at Bresnahan Elementary School would move to four in-person learning days beginning March 22. Wednesday would remain a remote learning day.
Prekindergarten and kindergarten students would phase into full days over the next couple of weeks, moving to four days March 29.
In Phase 3, Molin Upper Elementary School students would move to four in-person learning days beginning March 29. Wednesday would remain a remote learning day that week.
On April 5, as part of Phase 4, Bresnahan Elementary and Molin Upper Elementary School students would move to five in-person days.
Wednesdays would be an early release day so teachers have time to catch up and help students amid the transition back to full in-person learning.
On April 12, the district would move into Phase 5, which will see Nock Middle School students shift to four in-person learning days. Wednesday would remain remote that week.
On April 26, following vacation week, Nock Middle School and Newburyport High School students would transition to five in-person learning days. Like the other schools, Wednesdays would be an early release day. Bagged lunches would be available for all students that day.
District communications regarding these changes, as well as COVID-19 data, can be found at https://sites.google.com/newburyport.k12.ma.us/nps/home.
