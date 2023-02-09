IPSWICH — Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras will present a free chamber music concert March 5 at 3 p.m. in the Family Life Center at First Church Congregational Boxford, 4 Georgetown Road, Boxford.
Among those in the orchestra are Michelle Kilroy and Simon Krasnow of Newburyport and Madelyn Graves of Rowley.
“Our chamber music concert features all of NMYO’s Symphony Orchestra and Select Flute Choir musicians,” said Gerry Dolan, NMYO’s music director.
The concert is the culmination of an eight-week rehearsal period during which each of the small string, woodwind, flute, brass and percussion ensembles rehearse with visiting professional musicians.
These 11 small ensembles will perform music by composers such as Astor Piazzolla, Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga and Georg Philipp Telemann.
The concert can be livestreamed visiting nmyo.org. Click the link on the home page to watch the concert live. For assistance, contact the NMYO office at 978-309-9833.
NMYO provides youth musicians with ensemble training and opportunities for cognitive, social and personal growth through musical performance and community service, according to a news release.
Led by Dolan, with a team of music professionals, NMYO’s 140 musicians come from 40-plus towns throughout northeastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. They will participate in one of six ensembles offered by the program this year.
The regular rehearsal and concert schedule is supplemented with master classes, enrichment days, chamber music coaching and community service outreach concerts to underserved populations.
Musicians ages 8 to 18 can join NMYO for its summer program and the 2023-2024 concert season. NMYO is a 501 ©(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information visit: nmyo.org, email info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
