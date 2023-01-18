NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport police Officer Carley Siemasko and Salisbury police Officer Nathan King were among those graduating Tuesday night from the 1st Recruit Officer Class at the new Lynnfield Police Academy.
Siemasko, the niece of Newburyport police Lt. Richard Siemasko, excelled in the completion of all academic and fitness requirements of the extensive 24-week academy curriculum. She will spend the next several weeks working with field training officers as she begins her career, according to local police.
King, the son of Stratham, N.H. police Chief and former Salisbury police lieutenant Tony King, also completed six months of physical and classroom training at the new, state-of-the-art facility. Prior to becoming a full-time Salisbury police officer, Nathan King was a dispatcher and a reserve officer, according to Salisbury police.
