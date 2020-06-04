Both Newburyport and Salisbury reported residents had died this week from COVID-19, while state officials noted a drop in deaths and the number of reported positive cases statewide.
The city of Newburyport's website on Thursday said four residents had died from complications of the virus, up from two previously reported. There are currently 80 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Newburyport, and 30 active cases.
In Salisbury, health director Jack Morris reported one new death Thursday due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the town's total to five. Salisbury's number of positive cases remained the same as the previous day, at 51.
Amesbury has held steady with 170 positive cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths, according to communications director Caitlin Thayer.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported two patients at Anna Jaques Hospital were confirmed positive for COVID-19, eight were suspected of being positive and one employee had tested positive.
The Department of Public Health reported 50 people had died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 7,201. DPH said there were 471 new positive cases, for a total of 102,063 since the pandemic began. Some 621,248 people had been tested by molecular testing and 48,436 had undergone antibody testing.
