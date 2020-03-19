NEWBURYPORT — The Salvation Army’s Newburyport Corps Community Center is continuing to serve takeout meals to residents in need while taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Major Todd Hughes, who operates the local Salvation Army chapter, said that in order to minimize the number of people in the Community Center building, the staff has been directing people to the back of the building to collect meals in takeout containers, along with following federal, state and city guidelines about cleanliness and handwashing.
“Obviously I would rather not have to take these measures, but we have to keep people safe and healthy,” said Hughes. “We want to serve as many people as we can by getting them their basic needs, and we’ll keep doing it as long as we can.”
Hughes said that 15 people came to pick up lunch on Wednesday, down from the usual 40 to 50 patrons that the meal usually serves – a sure sign that lots of residents are taking precautions and staying home. On Monday, the Newburyport Salvation Army received a truck bed full of vegetables and other food courtesy of John and Laura Wolfe, owners of the nearby The Poynt and Brick and Ash restaurants, both of which are closed due to coronavirus concerns. Hughes said the donated food was served to people for lunch on Tuesday and would be included with dinner on Wednesday.
Hughes said the Community Center is not facing any shortage of food, and that he hopes things return to normal in the near future.
“We have stuff here now and we’re still able to go to the food bank and pick things up,” said Hughes. “We’ll see what happens as the week goes on. Hopefully the grocery stores start getting back to normal.”
For more information on the Salvation Army, visit https://massachusetts.salvationarmy.org/MA/Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.