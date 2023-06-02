NEWBURYPORT — Roughly three dozen people dressed in orange collectively said "enough" to gun violence during Friday morning's ceremony marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day in front of City Hall.
Hunters wear orange to recognize each other in the wilderness. But Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America also wears the color in memory of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago, just days after marching in the second inaugural parade of President Barack Obama in 2013.
The nationwide grassroots movement is dedicated to fighting for public safety measures to prevent gun violence and asked people to wear orange over the weekend.
Local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America member Ann Haaser told the assembled crowd that 2022 was another deadly year for America's gun violence epidemic and the impacts of the crisis have continued to devastate communities and families in the the first half of 2023.
"On average 120 people are killed and 200 more are injured by guns, everyday in the United States," she said. "Countless others witness acts of gun violence. This is an unacceptable part of daily life in America."
Gun violence, according to Haaser constitutes a public health crisis, "from which no one is immune."
"From mass shootings to domestic violence to school violence, homicides and unintentional shootings. Road-rage shootings and shootings motivated by hate. Tragic and preventable suicides and traumatic lockdown drills. It has colored the fabric of all of our lives in some way," she said.
But groups like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense are pushing back, according to Haaser who added, together, America can build a future free of gun violence.
"We will remember the millions of lives taken, or impacted by gun violence," she said. "And, together, we demand action in their honor."
Mayor Sean Reardon read a proclamation, declaring the first Friday in June National Gun Violence Awareness Day and told the assembled crowd of residents, students and city employees that Friday's ceremony was a chance to, not only, remember those who lost their lives to gun violence, but to also come together and collectively say "enough."
"Haven't we pledged before that we would never allow this to happen again? Haven't we had the same arguments and come to the same conclusions? Haven't we mourned these senseless tragedies in other communities, in Uvalde, in El Paso, Dayton, Orlando, Las Vegas, Newtown and countless more?" he asked. "As much as these tragedies can feel far away in distance, we know that this is an issue that could arise in any city or community."
Violence should not be ordinary in the United States, Reardon added.
"Let us use today to connect with our neighbors and commit to working towards a safer, more peaceful community and country," he said.
The Women in Action Huddle is the activist arm of Harris Street's PEG Center for the Art and Activism. Strategic team member Debbie Hart-Klein, who was at Friday's rally, said gun violence is running rampant in the country.
"It feels like we don't even have time to digest each mass murder before the next headline comes out," she said. "The murders of children at schools are the most heart-wrenching."
Hart-Klein went on to talk about the Women in Action Huddle's recent projects that have connected the people of Newburyport with those in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, while injuring 17 others at the Robb Elementary School on May 24. 2022.
Over the past year, the Women in Action Huddle has worked with volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America to make a series of small gestures to the people of Uvalde and let them know they have support in this part of the country.
The group's recent "Heart to Heart Uvalde" project saw local volunteers putting together a ribbon of decorated, paper hearts, which were sent to Uvalde's El Progreso Memorial Library over the winter.
The Women in Action Huddle also recently worked with the city to plant a garden of remembrance for Uvalde victims along the Clipper City Rail Trail. which was dedicated last month
"We wanted to do something more than make an initial donation or send a card," Hart-Klein said.
Gun violence is a major issue in the United States and people need to keep up the pressure to effect change, according to Hart-Klein.
"If you're not already involved, please step up," she said.
