NEWBURYPORT — A recent online petition, calling for mandatory anti-racism training in the district as well as the removal of police officers from the schools, sparked a conversation about cultural competency at Newburyport School Committee meeting via Zoom Monday night.
The petition, which currently has over 2,600 signatures, was created last week by Newburyport High School alumna Leah Petty on the website change.org.
Using the petition, Petty drafted a letter to Superintendent Sean Gallagher and called on him to establish mandatory anti-racism training in the district, host regular assemblies or workshops for students on systemic racism, fight for "less racially biased history curriculum," cut ties with police and hire security guards instead, and "make a proactive commitment to stand on the side of the systemically marginalized in any future racially biased incident that occurs in our school or city."
Gallagher started the conversation on Monday by first acknowledging the district's partnership with local agencies, including the police.
He said the district has monthly Community Collaborative Initiative meetings made up of school administrators, the school police resource officer, representatives from the district attorney's office, representatives from the state Department of Children and Families, school counselors and other mental health professionals.
At these meetings, they discuss topics including dating and domestic violence, underage drinking, physical and sexual abuse, substance abuse and resources regarding mental health.
"All of those agencies come together and really work together to share resources," Gallagher said, adding that adjustment counselors relay such information to students and families, as needed.
Gallagher also highlighted the work of the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, particularly in terms of crisis management. When a Newburyport High School student took their own life earlier this year, representatives from the council were at the school almost immediately to help out, the superintendent said.
"They're not here to come into the schools and arrest kids," Gallagher said of police involvement in the district. "That's really been a big partnership here, and a partnership that obviously we're going to continue, and we want to continue because we've helped so many families over the years."
Speaking on some of the other concerns in the petition, Gallagher said "We have the foundation to move forward to really enhance our practices and work together as an entire school community, not just the schools themselves."
The packet for the School Committee meeting included an overview of ongoing work in the district to address concerns of race, diversity and inclusion on every level. These initiatives include professional development for educators, programming for students and an effort to improve school culture as a whole.
Gallagher also introduced Michael Eatman, a local educator and inclusion consultant, who will be working with the district to set a foundation for cultural competency. Eatman emphasized the focus on a "foundation" as opposed to just programs, which might not stick if the person running them leaves the district, he said.
In addressing Petty's letter, Eatman said it was important for the district not to be "reactive," or to rush in fixing things. Instead, he is going to work with the district to create a strategic plan using some of the initiatives it already has in place.
"My work is really about finding out where you all are and to figure out where the work needs to happen first," he said, adding that he will work with students, staff and even School Committee members.
The full cultural competency initiatives overview can be found in Monday's School Committee packet at www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/documents/SC%20Agendas%202019-2020/packet%20June%2015%202020%20School%20Committee.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.