NEWBURYPORT — A recent online petition, calling for mandatory anti-racism training in the district as well as the removal of police officers from the schools, sparked a conversation about cultural competency Monday night at a School Committee meeting via Zoom.
The petition, which has over 2,600 signatures, was created last week by Newburyport High School alumna Leah Petty on the website change.org.
Using the petition, Petty drafted a letter to Superintendent Sean Gallagher and called on him to establish mandatory anti-racism training for faculty and staff, work on related curriculum and programming for students, cut ties with local police and overall, make a stand for "the systemically marginalized in any future racially biased incident that occurs in our school or city."
In acknowledging the letter Monday, Gallagher first noted the district's partnership with local agencies, including the police.
He said the district has monthly Community Collaborative Initiative meetings attended by school administrators, the school police resource officer, representatives from the district attorney's office, representatives from the state Department of Children and Families, school counselors and mental health professionals.
At these meetings, they discuss topics that include dating and domestic violence, underage drinking, physical and sexual abuse, substance abuse and resources regarding mental health.
"All of those agencies come together and really work together to share resources," Gallagher said.
He also highlighted the work of the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council. When a high school student took their own life earlier this year, representatives from the council were in Newburyport almost immediately for crisis management, the superintendent said.
"They're not here to come into the schools and arrest kids," Gallagher said of police involvement. "That's really been a big partnership here, and a partnership that obviously we're going to continue, and we want to continue because we've helped so many families over the years."
Speaking on some of the other petition points, Gallagher said, "We have the foundation to move forward to really enhance our practices and work together as an entire school community, not just the schools themselves."
The packet for the School Committee meeting included an overview of ongoing work in the district to address concerns of race, diversity and inclusion at every level. These initiatives include professional development for educators, programming for students and an effort to improve school culture as a whole.
Gallagher introduced Michael Eatman, a local educator and inclusion consultant who will be working with the district to set a "foundation for cultural competency" as opposed to one-time programming.
In addressing Petty's letter, Eatman said it is important for the district not to be "reactive," or to rush in fixing things. Instead, he is going to work with the district to create a strategic plan using some of the initiatives it already has in place.
"My work is really about finding out where you all are and to figure out where the work needs to happen first," Eatman said, adding that he will work with students, staff and School Committee members.
The full cultural competency initiatives overview can be found in the School Committee packet at www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/documents/SC%20Agendas%202019-2020/packet%20June%2015%202020%20School%20Committee.pdf.
