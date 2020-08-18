NEWBURYPORT — Following a five-and-a-half-hour meeting including roughly two hours of public comment, the School Committee amended the proposed district reopening plan and voted to start the academic year on Sept. 16 with a hybrid model for all students in prekindergarten through grade 12.
The proposed plan did not initially include a hybrid model at Newburyport High School because of concerns over the feasibility of dividing students into cohorts. Instead, officials proposed a remote learning model with an in-person advisory for small groups of students to meet with an advisor every other week.
Committee members Dave Hochheiser, Brian Callahan and Sean Reardon each questioned the reasoning behind this, especially since officials were looking at phasing into a hybrid model after about two to three weeks of remote learning.
After back-and-forth discussion with officials including NHS Principal Andrew Wulf, Hochheiser moved to amend the high school's plan. He suggested the high school use the first week of school as an opportunity for students to meet with their advisors and teachers in preparation for what's to come. Then, beginning the week of Sept. 21, students will begin an eight-day schedule rotation with two of those days being in-person learning.
The committee voted 6-1 in favor of this motion. Vice chair Bruce Menin was the only member who voted against it, saying he preferred to go with the district's recommendation, particularly after seeing how much work went into creating the plan.
During the public comment period, Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid asked the School Committee to vote against the plan as it was initially written and urged members to "resist any suggestions that this plan can't be changed, severed, amended or in any way, really, materially changed."
Zeid, who also wrote a six-page letter to the committee, said he didn't find the process "collaborative" or "inclusive." While he appreciated the efforts of the reopening task force, he said the meetings were never posted for public access and the 52-page reopening document was only released last week.
The councilor added that he did not support the last minute cancellation by Mayor Donna Holaday of the joint meeting between the committee and the City Council, saying it could have been an opportunity for public officials to work together on this matter.
Over the weekend, the mayor rescinded an invitation for the two boards to meet together, citing "confusing" logistics. Instead, she offered each councilor the opportunity to speak for up to two minutes at the start of the public comment period; several councilors took advantage of that time.
Also during the meeting, the committee was surprised by a case of "Zoombombing" when someone with a swastika flag background hijacked the screen and wrote obscene statements and a racist slur across the screen.
The Zoom meeting was soon shut down and relaunched safely, but viewers criticized officials for not saying anything during the meeting to address it.
Later in the public comment period, Liv Timmins, an NHS social studies instructor, brought up the Zoombombing incident, saying the lack of communication following this disturbing interruption could be compared to how officials are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're not exhibiting courage or honesty when a crisis is right in front of us," Timmins said. "It would have been the least we could've done to say racism and racist hate speech are not welcome, and we'll address it later."
Especially as a teacher who cannot afford to lose their job, Timmins asked for "honesty" in the process of addressing COVID-19 concerns moving forward.
More than 30 people shared their thoughts and questions during the public comment period. Some were critical of the plan and the transparency throughout the process, while others were understanding and open to taking things slow.
To learn more about each school's reopening models and other details, go to www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/District--Parent-Info/NPS-Reopening-Plan/index.html.
A recording of the meeting can be found at www.youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport.
