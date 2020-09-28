NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee denied any violations of the Open Meeting Law in its decision to reopen schools in a hybrid learning model after the Newburyport Teachers Association issued a complaint in regard to the committee’s meeting Aug. 17.
The complaint, filed by association President Joan Sheehan on behalf of the union Sept. 10, alleged that committee members and city councilors were reportedly invited to a parent’s home for a discussion about reopening schools prior to the meeting.
In a letter responding to Sheehan and the union, which was drafted in executive session and then shared with the public Thursday, Mayor Donna Holaday, who chairs the committee, wrote that Brian Callahan was the only member who was invited to the meeting or attended. He did not consult other members about this meeting, she said.
“As such, less than a quorum of the committee attended this gathering, and it did not constitute a meeting governed by the Open Meeting Law,” Holaday noted in the letter, which was drafted with the rest of the committee.
“Further, while the committee understands one City Councilor may have also attended this meeting, such attendance does not affect the committee’s compliance with the Open Meeting Law,” she wrote.
The letter did identify the parent who held that the meeting or the city councilor who may have attended.
Additionally in the complaint, the union raised concerns about a member who said he “wrote a plan” for the reopening of schools and wanted that plan considered at the meeting Aug. 17.
The Open Meeting Law does not prohibit members from creating their own plans or proposals, which Holaday noted in her response, adding that no outside deliberation of this plan was found to have occurred.
The complaint by the union also expressed concerns about committee members sending text messages throughout the Aug. 17 meeting, as well as showing “extreme rudeness and disrespect toward presenters” through repeated interruptions.
Holaday’s letter said each committee member has since confirmed that any text messages sent during the meeting were sent to outside individuals. In confirming that no text messages were exchanged between members, the committee noted that one member passed a handwritten note to another member, but this was just to ask her to “speak up” so the virtual audience could hear her.
Though the committee denied any violations of the Open Meeting Law, it has “committed to refrain from unnecessary texting during committee meetings” and has also scheduled a workshop to review its policies regarding board governance and operations and the Open Meeting Law.
In closing, Holaday said the committee “wishes to address the concerns you have raised and to maintain the strong working relationship we have developed with the NTA.”
Holaday then invited Sheehan to meet with her and Superintendent Sean Gallagher to discuss the letter further.
“I hope that this meeting will allow us to better understand and address your concerns, and to move forward with a common goal of maintaining the district’s high educational standards while promoting the health and safety of our school community during this unprecedented school year,” she said.
The original Open Meeting Law complaint can be found in the Sept. 21 meeting packet at www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/documents/SC%20Agendas%202020-2021/9_21_2020%20SC%20packet.pdf.
The committee’s response to the complaint was posted on the Newburyport School Committee Facebook page, as well as committee member Callahan’s Facebook page. For more, visit https://briancallahan.me/OMLComplaintResponse09.24.20.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0_hPbk0LekpeP54UNRhJLN7YmoPNWBkH-TmsXLKNC9XZeotmDCsObq6uI.
