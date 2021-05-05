NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee voted Monday to send a $37,560,114 budget for fiscal 2022 — a 5.2% increase from this year — to the City Council for approval.
Prior to the vote, Superintendent Sean Gallagher proposed a $37,415,114 budget — a 4.2% increase — to the committee.
The budget did not include $80,000 for a literacy coordinator for Grades 6-12 or $65,000 for a tech integrator at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School. Instead, these positions, totaling $145,000, were placed on the fiscal 2022 priority list.
Committee member Sean Reardon said he thought the two positions should be included, saying if the City Council needs to remove them, it will.
After some debate, the committee decided to amend Gallagher's proposal and approve the budget with the $145,000 added for the literary coordinator and tech integrator.
The funding for these positions will come from school choice revenue, committee members agreed.
The budget meets all contractual obligations in the district, covers special education costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and funds the expansion of technology throughout the schools, according to Gallagher.
It seeks to address the post-pandemic needs of schools, especially in terms of learning loss, while also addressing long-term goals for the district.
Some of the new positions funded include an additional teacher at Newburyport High School to support development of the therapeutic program, part-time staff for reading and math instruction, a college and career readiness counselor, and intervention positions at Bresnahan and Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary schools.
The budget also assists Rupert A. Nock Middle School in moving forward with its world language program through the addition of two sixth-grade teachers.
Furthering language-based programs, the budget features a full-time teacher at Molin Upper Elementary School and instructional assistants at Bresnahan Elementary and Nock Middle schools.
District officials anticipate using money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, provided by passage of the Coronavirus Relief Act in January, between fiscal 2022 and 2023.
The City Council is expected to consider the school budget when it meets remotely May 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Mayor Donna Holaday thanked Business Manager Nancy Lysik on Monday for her hard work throughout the budget process. Lysik, who has worked in the district for more than three decades, will retire at the end of the year.
Also during the meeting, the superintendent recognized the district nursing team for its dedication amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nursing team features Nelson Lane, Michelle Thivierge, Michelle Rybicki, Rebecca Murphy, Bridget Sheehan, Susan Anderson and Angela Casella, and nurse substitutes Kathy Becker and Robin Emmerling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.