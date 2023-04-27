NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee approved the superintendent’s proposed $42.7 million budget in a 6-0 vote Tuesday. But that number will likely change after Mayor Sean Reardon asked to present his own figure at a special business meeting Thursday.
Reardon, who voted “present,” chairs the committee and is working on his own budget proposal for the city. He said the business meeting was already planned for Thursday and it gives him time to meet with Superintendent Sean Gallagher and committee Vice Chairperson Sarah Hall to tweak the superintendent’s numbers before presenting his own proposal.
The mayor has the authority to adjust the city’s allocation to what he believes is best suited for its needs and present that number to the full committee for another vote, which he is expected do.
“I don’t want to give the superintendent a number and have him fit his budget to meet that. I want him to present what he thinks is needed for the district and how we can move forward,” Reardon said. “I wanted the School Committee to take their vote on Tuesday night and we already had that special meeting in place for Thursday.”
The mayor added that he spoke to Gallagher after the meeting Tuesday night and the two are very close on their budget numbers.
“I think everyone is going to be onboard because it makes a lot of sense,” he said. “The School Committee approved a very strong budget and I do believe we need to be continuously investing in our kids.”
The school district is now operating on a $40.1 million budget, with $35 million funded by the city.
Gallagher proposed a $42.9 million budget – a 7.1% increase – earlier this month but was able to bring his number down by roughly $100,000, with a $36.6 million city appropriation, before the vote Tuesday. Hall said in a text message that the committee believes the budget process was thoughtful, transparent and aligned with the strategic plan. “We do not support any cuts, but some line items may need to be reallocated to different funding sources to get to a figure that the mayor will accept,” she said. Committee member Bruce Menin said they voted Tuesday with the intention of sending a message to residents, knowing the mayor could tweak the numbers. “The budget process has been very transparent and good so far and I strongly feel it is a budget that will meet the needs of the kids in the district,” he said. Menin said to his knowledge, this is the first time since Mary Anne Clancy was in the corner office that a mayor essentially rejected the School Committee’s vote and asked for another. Clancy was in office from 2004 to 2005. Gallagher said his budget proposal minimizes the city’s allocation while proceeding with the district’s strategic initiatives. “I think we’re in a good place where we can continue to move the district forward while being fiscally responsible with the city allocation at the same time,” he said. The superintendent was able to use an additional $1.3 million in state special education Circuit Breaker funding. This funding reimburses school districts for a portion of their costs for educating severely high-needs special education students. Gallagher also tapped other budget-neutral resources, such as School Choice program revenue, state grants and job reclassifications to fund some new programs and teaching positions. Circuit Breaker funding would be used to pay for a pair of board-certified behavior analysts – $33,500 each – at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, as well as one at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School.
The state money would also be used to fund a fourth- and fifth-grade language-based teacher at Molin for $67,000 and a special education teacher at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School for $69,000.
But the development of a $45,000 place-based educational program; $11,000 in world language/science curriculum resources; and $21,000 for athletics at the middle school would be funded through other, budget-neutral resources. A districtwide assistant groundskeeper ($46,000) would be funded through new spending. But budget-neutral resources would pick up the tab for a $40,000 district special educational professional development program; a $21,000 districtwide English language learner curriculum, and $35,000 in math curriculum resources. The cost of a specialized program administrator at Newburyport High School ($100,000) would also be budget neutral as would a $4,000 global citizenship program and a $38,000 after-school alternative program.
A high school technology integrator ($60,000) and a part-time music teacher ($17,000) would not, however, be budget neutral and account for $77,000 in proposed new spending.
Although Gallagher said the additional special education Circuit Breaker funding was helpful in defraying some new costs, he is not comfortable using that money to continue to develop special education programming in the future.
A state-mandated, 14% increase in out-of-district special education placement expenses will also see Newburyport schools on the hook for roughly half a million dollars for the next school year.
Although he remains hopeful that Gov. Maura Healey’s $55.6 billion budget proposal will provide some fiscal relief for those placement expenses, Gallagher said he’s not going to account for the $500,000 until he hears otherwise. “We may have some changes between now and the end of the year,” he said. “We’re still working on it but it’s something that we have to anticipate that $500,000 cost.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.