NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt a resolution that outlines policies designed to support racial equality in the district.
The committee reviewed three versions of a proposed anti-racism resolution, which was spurred by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers May 25.
The resolution clarifies how schools should strive to be anti-racist through diversity and inclusion in the classroom, the curriculum, staffing and more.
The first version was distributed by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, which Newburyport used as a base and expanded.
Committee Vice Chair Bruce Menin drafted the second version, while committee member David Hochheiser created the third. All three drafts can be found in the School Committee's meeting packet for Tuesday.
The committee decided to adopt Menin's version but made an amendment to add the final line from the MASC version. The line states: "We must ensure our own school culture and that of every district in the Commonwealth is anti-racist, that acknowledges that all lives cannot matter until black lives matter."
Committee members debated whether to capitalize "black lives matter" because while they agreed with the sentiment, they were cautious about whether to endorse an entire organization.
"I don't know that I know enough about the scope of the organization to say that I think the Newburyport schools are behind it," Hochheiser said.
"A formulation that I've seen in other resolutions is 'all lives matter, and we can't make all lives matter unless Black lives matter,' and again, that doesn't refer to the organization; it refers to the idea," Menin said.
The committee agreed and added the wording from the association's draft.
In reviewing other details of the resolution, committee member Brian Callahan said, "I'll sign anything that's an anti-racism document," but also warned about including promises such as "hiring more diverse staff" that may be out of the School Committee's control.
Menin said he understood Callahan's point, adding, "You're right, ultimately, we can't guarantee that we're going to be able to hire a diverse staff, but we can guarantee we're going to try and do that strategically."
Hochheiser said he has "come to like the simplicity of the MASC resolution," even though his own draft was more detailed.
He said points about more diverse hiring and expanded curriculum are difficult for the committee to dictate and that he would prefer to receive approval from the district leadership team before adopting such details.
"We've always encouraged inclusive curriculum," Hochheiser said, noting he's been on the committee for five years. "But to expect it — to take the next step because of where we are now as a country, I think, is a bigger statement. But we don't have the purview to say that."
Mayor Donna Holaday, who chairs the committee, reminded Hochheiser that the committee has authority over Superintendent Sean Gallagher and suggested that some parts of the resolution could be pushed by the committee as part of renewing his contract.
"I think we just begin incrementally and if we get the teachers to sign on, then we modify the resolution and add the leadership team," Holaday said.
Also at the meeting, Gallagher addressed news that a high school staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
To watch the full meeting, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKQ70IXwImI.
The packet, which includes the three resolution drafts, can be found at ww.newburyport.k12.ma.us/documents/SC%20Agendas%202020-2021/SC%20Packet%209-8-2020.pdf.
