NEWBURYPORT — A preliminary election will likely be held in September if the nine residents who have taken out nomination papers to run for School Committee have their signatures certified.
Registered city voters looking to run for office have until July 28 to take out nomination papers from the city clerk’s office. The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 7 and candidates must have their papers signed by 50 registered city voters and filed by Aug. 1 to have their name appear on the ballot.
Current School Committee members Bruce Menin, Brianna Higgins and Steve Cole will be up for reelection to serve four more years on the seven-member panel.
Although Cole has yet to take out nomination papers, Higgins has already had hers certified while Menin has also pulled papers to run again.
But Higgins and Menin may have plenty of company on the ballot since nine people have pulled papers to run for the committee, including Lyndi Lanphear of High Street, Donna Sprague of 63rd Street, Ashley Cedrone of Market Street, Andrew Boger of Middle Street and Markus Fish of Atkinson Street.
Lincoln Street resident Amanda Hancock-Dionne and Kathleen Shaw of Upland Road have also pulled papers to run for the School Committee.
A preliminary election for the School Committee would be held Sept. 19 if more than six people have their nomination papers certified.
The City Council is made up of six ward seats and five at-large seats, and each councilor serves a two-year term.
A preliminary election would also be necessary if more than two candidates are certified to run for the same ward council seat or more than 10 people run at large.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel have announced they will not seek reelection. Sean McDonald of Farrell Street has pulled papers to succeed Wallace in Ward 4.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley of Storeybrooke Drive and at-large Councilor Connie Preston have already had their nomination papers certified and McCauley could have an opponent in Owen Smith. The Storey Avenue resident initially pulled papers to run for an at-large seat but has changed course to run in Ward 5 instead.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand has pulled papers to run for an at-large seat and could be succeeded by Boardman Street resident Jared Hubbard, who is the only person so far to take out nomination papers for that seat.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue of Cherry Street has taken out nomination papers to run again and would face competition from High Street resident Stephanie Niketic, who had her papers certified.
Author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson of Low Street, former Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman and Matthew Kane of Curzon Mill Road have had their nomination papers certified to run for at-large council seats.
Kane initially pulled papers to run for the Ward 6 council seat, where current City Councilor Byron Lane has also pulled papers but has yet to have them certified.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid of Water Street has also taken out papers to run for reelection as have at-large Councilors Mark Wright of Reservation Terrace, Afroz Khan of Prospect Street and Ed Cameron of Hancock Street.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
