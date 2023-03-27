NEWBURYPORT — Everyone knows youth is a time when mistakes are made and lessons are learned. But with drug and alcohol addiction a perennial concern and vaping on the rise at local schools, three of the city’s top educators are touting a new approach to discipline at the middle and high schools as a way to change the conversation.
School Superintendent Sean Gallagher said he remembers the days when a student in the throws of drug or alcohol addiction, and was caught breaking school rules as a result, would simply be disciplined with either a detention or suspension.
But Gallagher said he and fellow school administrators have spent the past five years taking what he called a restorative justice approach to handling such situations more effectively.
“We want to address the root cause of the problem when it comes to kids who are vaping or utilizing substances versus, just suspending or not really addressing and working with the families to address the problem. The earlier you can provide an intervention and support for families, the better,” he said.
Newburyport High School Principal Andrew Wulf said the district has partnered with Beverly-based Positive Alternatives for Students Support or PASS network, which offers a therapeutic environment to students struggling with either mental health or substance use issues.
“We want to come at this with a more therapeutic approach and the PASS program has wraparound services with counselors and teachers, and the student will get the intervention for the school day,” he said. “That place is the real deal.”
Wulf also said suspensions and detentions are still on the table when it comes to discipline at the high school but he has made sure to take a restorative justice approach to other disciplinary issues.
“We had an issue with graffiti before the pandemic and there was discipline issued to the student responsible. But a restorative practice was also put in place and the student met and worked with the custodial crew to really understand and gain an appreciation for the amount of work that goes into cleaning the building,” he said.
Gallagher said the district wants to work with students and their families so that they don’t become disenfranchised and withdraw.
“Students are obviously going to make mistakes sooner or later. But this also allows them to make amends for those mistakes and then you’re welcomed back into the school community,” he said.
Rupert A. Nock Middle School Principal Nicholas Markos said his administration initiated a vaping diversion program many years ago.
A middle school student caught vaping in school will go through a five-session, after-school program to address the issue, along with their family members.
“We work with the schedules of the families to have one or two sessions per week to work with the principals, counselors, nurses and teachers,” he said.
Taking a proactive, restorative justice approach to an issue such as vaping allows a student to learn from their mistake, according to Markos.
“Look, we all know students are going to make mistakes and we know that suspensions don’t always work when it comes to solving or curing a problem,” he said.
Markos added that students can voluntarily take part in the vaping diversion program, which Gallagher said has successfully worked with three families over the past four years.
“They can self inform to us if they feel they need some help. That helps us to build the student/adult relationship,” Markos said.
Gallagher also said a pair of families have worked with the middle school on other rule violation issues.
“This is a new approach that has been very effective. It allows students to take on their mistake, to make amends and to still remain part of our school community, while learning a little as well,” he said. “It’s been really beneficial for a lot of the families.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
