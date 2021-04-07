NEWBURYPORT — A series of community conversations, organized by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, on topics such as the use of late Superintendent Rupert Nock's name on the middle school and the presence of the thin blue line flag at the police station will likely take place in June.
Mayor Donna Holaday provided the School Committee with an update on these subjects Monday night, noting that the DEI Alliance is getting ready to sign a contract with Essential Partners, a Cambridge-based organization that would host three training sessions for the group to help with leading meaningful community dialogues.
Essential Partners has worked with the district previously, including in 2019 when the organization helped Newburyport High School lead a discussion on class ranks and how the school would define "valedictorian" and "salutatorian."
The name of Rupert A. Nock Middle School was recently questioned after it was publicly revealed that an African American student was allegedly moved to the back of the 1941 Newburyport High graduation procession — which is typically organized alphabetically — when another student complained about having to walk near someone who was Black.
The complaint was reportedly made to Nock, who was the high school principal at the time and decided to move the student to the back of the procession.
The presence of the thin blue line flag at the police station has also been a source of contention due to its use, particularly in spite of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"The thin blue line was originally designed as representation of our police and the work that they do," Holaday said, "but since that has been co-opted by white supremacist groups, there are some concerns as to why the Police Department is flying the thin blue line flag outside of their station."
The Human Rights Commission will also join the DEI Alliance in leading these dialogues. Specific dates have not yet been set.
Also during the meeting Monday, Superintendent Sean Gallagher presented the school district's capital improvement plan, which looks at potential projects with costs spread out over five years.
Some of the projects proposed at the high school include a two-story addition over the gymnasium, science classrooms, lab renovations and replacement of the roof for $14 million; other renovations because of water infiltration and masonry issues for $40,000; replacement of gym bleacher seats for $24,750; exterior painting of the building for $120,000; energy reduction efforts funded through a Green Community grant and utility rebates for $100,000; replacement of furniture for $48,000 and carpet replacement for $50,000.
Other district proposals include the purchase of a Toro Groundsmaster 3500-D Lawnmower for $35,720, the purchase of a pickup truck with plow for $43,800, the purchase of a plow snow thrower attachment for $17,500, and the renovation of the Nock Molin tennis court for $200,000.
The presentation included details about potential grants and other fundraisers. For example, the district will submit another statement of interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority requesting participation in its Core Program for the addition, facilities renovation and roof replacement project at the high school. If approved, the district could receive approximately a 50% reimbursement from the state for the $14 million project.
The School Committee also approved the calendar for the next year with Sept. 1 being the first day of school.
More details on the capital improvement plan, the fiscal 2022 budget and the calendar can be found in the meeting packet at www.cityofnewburyport.com/school-committee/events/289896.
District officials also presented the capital improvement plan at a Committee on Budget & Finance meeting Thursday. More from that can be found at www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/minutes/2021-04-01-bf-cotw.pdf.
