NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee cautiously proceeded with discussions about a “one-twelfth” fiscal 2021 budget at its Zoom meeting Tuesday night as local and state officials continue to figure out what the next school year could look like with COVID-19 in mind.
Mayor Donna Holaday, who chairs the committee, said schools will be able to plan for quarterly budgets or up to three months of expenses — the maximum number of months when operating with a continuing budget.
“One-twelfth” budgets are allowed under extenuating circumstances, which Holaday assured everyone that this is the case.
In planning for these partial budgets, Holaday said it is best to focus on operating costs that will “get us through the next three months.” To protect jobs, Holaday said she would rather the committee focus on essentials at this time.
“I think the worst thing that we could do is go business as usual, get our numbers in September, and then we have to start cutting staff,” she said. “My goal, at this point, is to save everyone’s job.”
With COVID-19 concerns, Holaday said the committee may have to budget for supplies such as sanitizer and thermometers if students return to schools this fall.
Nancy Lysik, the district’s human resources and finance manager, revealed a budget draft of about $2.2 million for July and part of August. Many of the expenses typically paid in July are annual fees for items that include maintenance, software and athletics, she said.
Committee members will likely vote in the next couple of weeks on a partial budget for July, August and maybe even September. Conversations will continue at the next meeting.
Also on Tuesday, teachers and administrators at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary and Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary schools provided an overview of their remote learning plans.
Molin Principal Tara Rossi said teachers, instructional assistants and counselors are connecting with students both individually and in groups by phone, email and video chat. She reminded listeners that elementary school teachers typically teach five subjects a day.
“You have to consider it’s very different at the elementary level when you’re talking about pre-K to fifth grade,” Rossi said. “A lot of our students are not completely independent at home, so we’re really trying to do our best to balance what we want the work to be.”
For special education students especially, Katie DeCoste, team leader for special education at Molin, said there was “a lot of time and effort” put into aligning remote learning with each child’s individualized education program.
Bresnahan Principal Amy Sullivan said there is also the added stress for families with multiple children trying to learn remotely at the same time but with limited devices to do so.
In just prekindergarten to third grade, Sullivan said the school distributed more than 130 Chromebooks, whether through curbside pickup or by dropping them off at children’s homes.
With 36 homerooms and children all between the ages of 3 and 9, Sullivan said the school worked hard to schedule Zoom calls carefully so families were not double- or triple-booked.
“That was one of the things that we looked at really carefully at first,” she said, adding that teachers published the schedule to see if there were any conflicts for families.
While elementary school students are encouraged to complete some work weekly, Sullivan clarified that they are not required to complete work, per state guidelines.
Committee member Sheila Spalding asked if there were conversations about holding back some students a year.
“The goal isn’t to be holding students back,” Superintendent Sean Gallagher said, “but really it all depends on the regression and really developing a plan to get them caught up moving into the next school year. These are the conversations that we will have as we move forward with the Phase 3 plan and as we start to think about what the summer is going to look like.”
