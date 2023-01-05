NEWBURYPORT — The superintendent of schools told the School Committee on Monday night that he soon expects to provide a draft level-services operating budget for next year.
Superintendent Sean Gallagher told the committee he has been working with school Director of Business and Finance Philip Littlehale and others to get a better look at what the operating budget for the 2023-24 school year will look like.
The district is operating on a $35.2 million budget for the 2022-23 school year and Gallagher told the committee on Monday that he excepts to have a draft level-services operating budget, which would not add or drop any services, drawn up before its next meeting Jan. 17.
“That’s basically taking what we have presently and moving it into the following year with the contractual obligations and utility costs estimated,” he said.
The superintendent added that he expects to provide a preliminary budget proposal to the committee in February.
“We should have all of the asks made by the individual budget holders, along with the level-services budget,” Gallagher said. “Then, we will put it all together for the next meeting and when we come into February, I think we’ll have a better understanding of all the asks. From there, we’ll have budget deliberations and we’ll develop it similar to what we’ve done in the past.”
Committee member Juliet Walker asked Gallagher if he would be including the state’s expected 14% increase in out-of-district placement expenses (which could cost the city an estimated $500,000) in his level-services calculations.
Gallagher told her he will include the estimated $500,000 in the level-services budget but added that he and area superintendents would not have the full picture until Gov.-Elect Maura Healey releases her own budget numbers in the spring.
“The districts are concerned with that percentage throughout the state. We do anticipate that going down,” he said.
The superintendent also said he was waiting to see how the recent adoption of a state ballot initiative will affect the coming budget numbers since the proceeds should be going toward public transportation, infrastructure and education funding. That initiative calls for an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million.
“If those funds truly go to the school districts, then that might offset some of those costs. So there’s a lot of unknowns right now,” Gallagher said.
Mayor Sean Reardon, who serves on the School Committee, asked Gallagher if he could highlight where funding would be coming from for each program in his budget proposals.
“It would be nice, after we see what a level-funded budget looks like, to really highlight if there are opportunities to reallocate funds,” Reardon said.
The mayor said the School Committee can often get hung up on the percentage of budget increase from year to year, instead of focusing on what it has been doing from year to year.
“We do a lot with zero-based budgeting because of that,” he said. “If we do have a, ‘This is where the funding’s coming from and it’s something that’s already built into the budget and has just been reallocated from here’ kind of thing. Those create ways to fund strategic initiatives and they would be great thing to share.”
The School Committee also took time to recognize three Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School students on Monday night.
Second-grader Juliet Smith was recognized for being an outstanding member of her class who goes out of her way to treat her classmates and teachers with kindness and respect.
Penelope Misa is a second-grader whose family moved to the city from New Zealand in mid-September. She was recognized Monday night for being the first to help her friends and teachers whenever they may need some assistance.
Third-grader Grant Winters was also recognized for his outstanding sportsmanship, and Bresnahan School physical education teacher Matt Valli was also singled out for starting an advocate/mentor program in his free time.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
