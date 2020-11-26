NEWBURYPORT — School Superintendent Sean Gallagher reminds students, staff and families to be safe this Thanksgiving in a video message and statement.
"The year 2020 began as many others, with celebration, anticipation, and resolution," he said. "But as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we find ourselves in the midst of a global health crisis that has left us weary.
"This is not the 2020 anyone wished for, however, in this challenging year we have been reminded of the power of our community," Gallagher added.
He expressed his gratitude for the district's students, "who have bravely turned on their videos and learned how to connect with their peers and teachers through a screen," as well as the faculty "who have juggled the demands of hybrid education and the pressures of new health and safety protocols all the while keeping their eyes on the well-being of children."
The superintendent also thanked parents for adapting their lives so their children can continue their education, even if it looks a little different than expected.
Gallagher reminded everyone to be vigilant amid COVID-19 concerns, saying "it is important not to let down our guard."
He advised everyone to check out the state's COVID-19 travel restrictions at www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-travel-order and other advice for the holiday at www.mass.gov/news/thanksgiving-during-covid-19.
"Whether football is a part of your Thanksgiving tradition or not, we will all do well to follow the advice of a famous Massachusetts coach and do our job: Wear a mask, keep a 6-foot distance, adhere to all the state mandated gathering orders, and stay home if you are sick," he said.
For the full video, go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tfD02GprkE-wdp1I8NpZGICgdVNT5WIN/view.
