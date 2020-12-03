NEWBURYPORT — Six positive COVID-19 cases were reported at Newburyport Public Schools over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the superintendent.
In a note to families Wednesday night, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said three Bresnahan Elementary School students, one Molin Upper Elementary School student, one Nock Middle School student and one Newburyport High School staff member reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
As a result, 13 others were identified as close contacts and asked to self-quarantine for 10-14 days due to possible exposure.
The district's medical professional team worked with the city's Board of Health to communicate with all parties.
At the same time, Gallagher also sent out a reminder about the state's travel order. As of Nov. 28, Hawaii was the only state not considered "high risk" to travel to and return back to Massachusetts from.
If a student has traveled to any other state, they must either quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to school or "produce, upon request, proof of a negative test result for COVID-19 from a test administered on a sample taken no longer than 72 hours before your arrival in Massachusetts."
Additionally, if a student receives a negative result from an antigen test, they must also confirm it with a negative result from a molecular SARS-CoV2 test on a sample obtained 72 hours or less prior to arrival in the state. These test results should be sent to the school nurse or school administrator.
Full details of the travel order can be found at www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-travel-order.
