NEWBURYPORT — Ever since his company became a fixture in the city's industrial park several decades ago, Strem Chemicals founder and President Michael Strem has flexed his philanthropic muscles to donate thousands of dollars to local schools.
More recently, his generosity helped build Nock Middle School's robotics lab and Bresnahan Elementary School's science lab, both of which were named in his honor.
"Mike has been a major donor to the Newburyport Education Foundation. His donations have touched nearly every science initiative in this district," school Superintendent Sean Gallagher said in an email. "STEM education in Newburyport would not be what it is today without the generosity of Mike Strem."
Earlier this week, Strem announced he sold his company to Wind Point Partners (“Wind Point”) and Ascensus Specialties LLC.
"Our employees’ interests and well-being have been my top priority, and the strong cultural fit will provide opportunities for our team," Strem said in a statement. "The additional resources and global reach of Ascensus will deliver Strem’s strong capabilities to an even broader audience of customers."
Ephraim Honig, Strem Chemicals' CEO, said all 73 employees at the company's three Mullliken Way buildings will be retained.
"We found the right partner and the right partner found us," Honig said in a phone interview, speaking about the Bellevue, Washington-based Ascensus.
Honig declined to comment on the sale price.
Honig is expected to join Ascensus' leadership team as chief science and innovation officer, and oversee the combined businesses’ research and development function.
Strem Chemicals, founded in 1964, sells and manufactures specialty chemicals for life sciences, microelectronics and other specialty markets. The company’s products serve as critical components for manufacturers, researchers and academics. In addition, Strem provides custom synthesis and cGMP manufacturing services for high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients.
In addition to its 48,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Newburyport, Strem Chemicals has another facility in Bischheim, France.
Ascensus is a global chemical company known for borohydride, borane and specialty alcoholates production. Wind Point, located in Chicago, built Ascensus through the acquisitions of former Dow Chemical and BASF specialty chemical businesses.
"We are extremely excited to have Strem join the Ascensus family," Ascensus CEO Mike Huff said in a statement.
"Strem has a world-class team and a renowned reputation that has been methodically fostered for over half a century under the leadership of Michael Strem and Ephraim Honig," Huff added. "We will look to further support the team’s highly technical R&D culture, differentiated product offering and value-added customer relationships. Together, Ascensus and Strem will be a global specialty chemicals leader serving the demanding, high-growth life sciences and specialties markets."
In 2016, Strem donated $50,000 to Newburyport schools to fund Bresnahan Elementary's science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab, now known as the Strem STEM Lab. Strem was one of the founding members of the Newburyport Education/Business Coalition and he remained a board member for more than 20 years.
At a ceremony in February 2017 formalizing the new name, then-Newburyport Education Foundation President Megan Ashe said the STEM lab benefited more than 500 students in the first through third grades.
Gallagher said Strem, a STEM advocate long before it became mainstream, helped the district create "innovative and engaging" STEM programs that connect students to real-world science.
"Mike’s commitment to education has been unwavering. If you went to Mike with a need, he always responded by saying, 'How can I help?'" Gallagher said.
"He not only made incredible financial contributions, but he also willingly shared his time and talent with the schools and those organizations that supported the schools," the superintendent added. "Giving back to the community was part of the Strem Chemicals culture. Mike fostered that mindset throughout his company and the Newburyport Public Schools were the beneficiary."
Strem Chemicals offered internships to high school students, providing opportunities for them to expand their scientific studies. One former intern pursued a career in chemistry and later became a Strem employee, according to Gallagher.
"We are eternally grateful for the generosity of Mike Strem and the impact that his philanthropy has had on the education of every child in the Newburyport Public Schools," Gallagher said.
Frank Cousins, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said Strem has been an integral part of the business community for decades and is a longtime member of the Chamber's economic development committee.
"He's a great corporate citizen," Cousins said.
