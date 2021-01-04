NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public School officials are looking at implementing surveillance COVID-19 testing for staff and eventually, students, over the next couple of months.
The details of the testing program have not been confirmed, but the district, with the help of the mayor's office, recently met with the Board of Health, Cataldo Ambulance Service and CIC Health to discuss options.
Mayor Donna Holaday said her office reached out to Cataldo regarding this effort because it is the emergency ambulance service for the city and it has been providing testing to large areas on the North Shore.
The main issue is cost right now. If the district tested all students and staff once, the mayor said it would cost over $93,000.
"My concern is, what does that tell us, and where do we go from there?" Holaday said. "Does it make more sense to do smaller groups, cohorts? We're not sure."
Superintendent Sean Gallagher believes this will be "really beneficial," especially over the next couple of months while the district waits for Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, which will make the vaccine available to school personnel.
State officials currently predict that will be between the end of February and the end of April, Gallagher said
"We're working on seeing what we can do to add just another layer of protocols and precautions for the school system," Gallagher said, explaining that the effort is a work in progress.
The mayor said the city does have some money leftover from the federal CARES Act, and the deadline to use up that money was recently extended by Congress for another year.
The city has about $600,000 left, but there are other expenses including paying the Remote Learning Academy teachers, she said.
"We do want to be careful in terms of how we're expending that money, making sure we have enough PPE and all those kinds of things," Holaday said, clarifying that the money is for both the city and the school district to use.
"I think we have done well with managing those funds at this point, but (we) certainly see testing as something that could be beneficial to help us get students back into the hybrid model and to continue in-person learning," she continued. "We have some more work to do in terms of understanding the protocol, the processing, the kinds of data this will provide for us."
The district is looking at doing pool testing, which would mean putting 10 swabs all in one vial to be tested at once. Pool testing is much more cost effective and it could be a way to see for possible spread in a single grade or group, the mayor said.
"We need to know, are we testing for the sake of testing or what are we getting from that and how does that help us in terms of keeping our schools open and keeping students and staff safe?" Holaday asked.
Overall, the mayor was "encouraged by our initial conversation" and promised to share more details over the next couple of weeks.
The superintendent also shared that the flu vaccination mandate for all students by the state was recently extended to the end of February, but said the district was "on track" for meeting that mandate. Currently, 12% of Bresnahan Elementary students, about 10% of Molin Upper Elementary School students, 30% of Nock Middle School students and about 25% of Newburyport High School students still need to fulfill the flu vaccination requirement.
The district has 12 active student COVID-19 cases right now including seven at the high school, two at the middle school and three at the elementary school. There are also two positive cases among staff members, one at the high school and one at the elementary school. All students and staff, with the exception of those with high needs, are in a remote learning model until Jan. 19.
Newburyport Public Schools recently launched a COVID-19 data tracker on its website, which can be found at https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/9458f1ad-43cd-4418-99cb-7ad540cda857/page/dmbiB.
Also at the meeting, Brian Callahan was voted the new vice chair of the School Committee in a 4-3 vote over current vice chair Bruce Menin.
"I believe we need change in the School Committee in terms of better communication between us, the superintendent's office, the way packets are sent out, what's in them, what's not in them," Callahan said in his statement prior to the vote. "I think change is good for any body and I know I will do a good job communicating well with the community and the rest of the board."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.