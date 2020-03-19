NEWBURYPORT — Beginning next week, Newburyport Public Schools will offer curbside grab and go meal pickups on Mondays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. and noon.
Residents, regardless of association to the school, can pick up the bags in the side parking lot of Rupert A. Nock Middle School, 70 Low St. The bags will include an assortment of breakfast and lunch foods designed to last five days, according to a statement from Superintendent Sean Gallagher.
On Wednesday, the district gave out 33 of these bags using food and milk the district already had, according to a statement from Gallagher. One bag was even delivered to a family’s doorstep because they could not make it to the curbside pickup. Gallagher said he was pleased with how “seamless” the operation was and how hard his staff worked. Volunteers prepared 50 more bags for Monday.
Starting March 26 and continuing on Thursdays, Our Neighbors’ Table will host a curbside grocery pickup also at the middle school from 10 a.m. to noon.
For both programs, individuals and families are asked to remain inside the motor vehicle at all times. A staff member or volunteer will bring bags to the car directly. No one will be permitted into the building.
For more information, contact Food Service Director Pam Kealey at pkealey@newburyport.k12.ma.us.
