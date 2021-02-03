NEWBURYPORT — The city’s public schools are preparing to roll out the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for faculty and staff at the end of the month, according to Superintendent Sean Gallagher.
In working with Mayor Donna Holaday, the district formed a partnership with Cataldo Ambulance Service, which is coordinating vaccinations all over the state, including overseeing the current vaccination site at Fenway Park.
If all goes according to plan, vaccinations are set to take place in the Molin Upper Elementary and Nock Middle School gym at the end of the month.
The district has 432 employees this year, as well as about 50 additional substitute teachers and specialists.
As of Monday, Gallagher said 346 employees had signed up to receive the vaccination. He noted that some of the district’s nursing staff have already received the vaccine since they were already eligible through other work at area hospitals and medical facilities. The superintendent confirmed that he intends to receive the vaccine.
“I am proud of the work of our district and city leaders,” Gallagher wrote in an email to all district employees Thursday. “For many months now I have been championing the motto: ‘we are in this together.’ Today’s news is just another example of what can happen when we walk that talk.”
Gallagher encouraged those with questions about vaccine safety to visit mass.gov or cdc.gov for more information. Other details about the official rollout will be forthcoming.
The district has also begun COVID-19 pool testing. More on that can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/newburyport-schools-launch-covid-19-testing-initiative/article_5889a0f1-b95b-57d2-9cc0-b45ad397a0fb.html.
