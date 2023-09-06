NEWBURYPORT — The city’s schools welcomed teachers back Tuesday morning and students will return to class Thursday. But district administrators still have some work to do to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ready or not, here we come,” Superintendent Sean Gallagher said. “Every new school year is a beginning to enhance the areas that we feel we’re pretty comfortable in. Then, we can also focus on some of the areas that need some work.”
The district welcomed 18 new teachers this week, a far cry from last year’s roughly 50.
Mayor Sean Reardon, who chairs the School Committee, said he was happy to welcome all of the district’s teachers back to class during a special ceremony at Newburyport High School on Tuesday morning that included keynote speaker and “Meet Me in the Middle” author Rick Wormeli.
“There was a lot of excitement in the room and there are a lot of people who are just really happy to be working for the Newburyport Public Schools and starting the school year,” he said. “There was a good buzz in the room and I think people were excited. They’ve got a big year ahead of them and it was just great to have a few minutes with them this morning.”
Gallagher said more than 200 of the district’s faculty and support staff took part in professional development sessions over the summer, which he added will put them in a greater position to be successful during the school year.
“They’re choosing to attend different professional development strategies for technology and other training during the summer months,” he said. “So, I know our staff has really been preparing for the opening of school.”
The 2023-24 school year will be the second under the district’s new i-Ready assessment system, which Reardon said gives teachers real-time, point-of-access information.
“We’re out of the pandemic now but I think we’re still seeing the effects of it, especially in some of our data, which I think we’ll be paying really close attention to this year and I’d like to see the schools improve across the board,” he said. “Because we’ve seen some achievement gaps for some of our kids and the i-Ready system can actually go right into their lessons and address some of the things that we’re seeing.”
The i-Ready system, Reardon added, tells teachers exactly what’s happening in the classroom and how they can use it throughout the year.
“They’re constantly getting assessed and that can lead to lessons in the classroom that could include data-driven instruction,” he said. “We will have another year of that and we’ll be looking at the data a bit closer this year, just because we have such great tools at our disposal. That should give us some core information that we can pass on to our students and teachers.”
A portion of the i-Ready system was paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, which Reardon said will be phased completely out during the 2023-24 school year.
Gallagher said the district received $488,000 in the first round of ESSER funding in 2020, $998,743 in the second round and $2.1 million in ESSER 3.
Gallagher said having a coherent strategy in making sure that the ESSER funding was mostly used for one-time purchases should allow the district to move on smoothly when the money eventually runs out.
“We wanted to make sure we weren’t using those funds for staff salaries,” he said. “Then, we focused on the enhancement of those one-time purchases, such as technology, school security and HVAC, which really enhanced our school buildings. That way, when the ESSER funds run out, you don’t have 10 to 15 to 20 staff tied to them.”
ESSER funding also paid for the high school’s new one-to-one iPad program, according to Reardon.
“We’ve gone from ESSER 1, to ESSER 2, to ESSER 3, so this would be the first year without some of those extra funds to do some of these things,” he said. “This is also the second year into our strategic plan, so that will be something that we will be looking at. There are a lot of moving parts this year that we’d like to see how we’re doing.”
Decisions will also need to be made over the winter when crafting next school year’s budget, according to the mayor, who said he wants to make sure the district is putting its money toward the right resources.
“I think we have a lot of good things in place,” he said. “Now, we’ve just got to see if we start seeing the results in the data. I think everything that we’re doing fits right into our strategic plan but now we want to see if we can see some benefits of that as well.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.