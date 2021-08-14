NEWBURYPORT — With lots of movement in the school district's central office and leadership positions, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said administrators have spent the summer making sure everyone is on the same page as schools prepare to open for 2021-22.
The district has a created new roles and had some leadership turnover, which has "elevated a lot of in-district personnel" while also bringing new talent to the district, Gallagher said.
Lisa Furlong, principal of Rupert A. Nock Middle School for the past five years, shifted into a new role as director of communications and instructional technology, which looks to focus on "the 21st century learner," he said.
"The students today are a lot different," the superintendent said, explaining how schools have to change curriculum and communication channels to adapt to the times.
"For us, as educators, it's really important to identify the students that are sitting in front of us today — and not from five, 10 or 20 years ago," Gallagher said.
Stepping up as interim middle school principal is Nick Markos, who served as the school's assistant principal. Alissa Gallegos, the former visual arts curriculum facilitator, moved into the role of interim assistant principal.
Gallagher expressed his confidence in Markos and Gallegos, saying the fact that families already know them will make the transition easier. The district will begin searching for Furlong's replacement in early 2022, looking at a pool of candidates that could include Markos if he chooses to apply for the permanent role.
Tom Abrams, former head of the English department at Newburyport High School, recently moved into a new role as literacy coordinator for Grades 6-12.
Gallagher described Abrams as a "legendary teacher" who "always goes above and beyond to help students and families."
At Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, Leah Salloway, a special education team coordinator, now oversees prekindergarten and kindergarten as director of early childhood services.
The school previously had two principals, Amy Sullivan and Tim Miller. After Sullivan left at the end of the 2020-21 school year for another job, district officials restructured the role. Miller will remain principal, while Salloway will serve in the new position and work closely with him to assist students.
Michael Munroe, who worked for 15 years at Boston Public Schools, is the new Bresnahan assistant principal.
Newcomer Tim Potts, who has a background in mental health and counseling, moves into the new position as district behavioral health coordinator.
"Over the last three years, we have really focused on social emotional learning," Gallagher said, noting that in this role, Potts will "oversee and supervise a pre-K to 12 vertical alignment of the services we have in place" and ensure consistency in how schools serve students.
Also new to the district are Assistant Superintendent LisaMarie Ippolito, Business Manager Phil Littlehale and Lauren MacDonald, director of health services.
The district has not yet set health and safety guidelines for the new school year. Gallagher said the district medical advisory team will meet again and review COVID-19 protocols, especially with increased concern about the delta variant. He acknowledged that like last year, details are subject to change, especially depending on guidance from the state.
The School Committee meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Senior Community Center and may discuss possible mask mandates and other related measures ahead of the school year. An agenda will be posted at www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/School-Committee/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.