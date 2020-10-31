NEWBURYPORT — The school district will maintain its current "hybrid" learning plan despite the city's new categorization by the state as a "high-risk" community for COVID-19.
Data from the state Department of Public Health released Thursday showed the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Newburyport rose from 162 a week ago to 179 since the pandemic began; there have been 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city in the last two weeks.
Sean Gallagher, superintendent for Newburyport's schools, said he and his staff have decided to stay the course with the current hybrid model, noting that there haven't been any positive cases in the school district since Oct. 19.
"We're not making any changes at this time, but we're closely monitoring the changes within the school and the city," Gallagher said. "With the cases we have seen in the district, we haven't seen an in-school spread."
The city’s designation is now “red,” indicating a “high risk” in the community, according to the DPH. The average daily incidence rate for Newburyport per 100,000 residents has risen to 11.6 – the highest reported rate during the pandemic – up from last week’s rate of 7.6.
In Salisbury, Triton Superintendent Brian Forget said the district will not make any immediate changes to its hybrid method, either, but he noted that the matter will be discussed by the School Committee at its meeting Wednesday.
In addition, the mayor reported to the City Council last week that eight residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
DPH data showed Anna Jaques Hospital reporting four patients who tested positive, including one in the intensive care unit, on Thursday.
Georgetown, with 97 positive cases reported, and Salisbury, with 89 cases, were both listed in the "red" category by the DPH as well.
Gallagher said he and his staff are concerned with the city's increase in COVID-19 cases and that they are meeting with the medical advisory team each week to keep plans up to date.
"If things continue down this road, then we'll be making decisions later on with the potential of going to a fully remote model, but at this time we're not considering that," Gallagher said.
For further reading on the city's "red" categorization, visit: https://www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/newburyport-moves-into-red-high-risk-category-for-covid-19/article_829f3916-9753-5de5-ace6-860e1e4bdf0b.html
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
