NEWBURYPORT — With the state moving into Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's plan, the city's public schools are preparing for further guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education over the next few weeks about reopening this fall, according to a statement from Superintendent Sean Gallagher to families Tuesday.
Commissioner of Education Jeffrey Riley has advised districts to wait for such guidance before developing fall plans, Gallagher said. In the meantime, Gallagher has participated in bimonthly meetings with other superintendents around the state.
The superintendent is also putting together a district reopening task force, which would be able to tweak plans as circumstances change, he said.
There will be four Rapid Response Teams — Health and Safety, Equity and Learning, Schedules and Transportation, and Workforce and Legal — and each will be led by a district leader accompanied by a team of parents, educators and community-based experts. The teams will work to address specific issues and questions as more information is provided by the state.
"We have many questions to answer about our operations, our curricula, and supporting our students and staff in returning to school," Gallagher said. "All districts will need plans to address several possibilities, including a full in-person return to school, a hybrid approach where students are in school for some days in a week, and a fully remote plan."
Gallagher acknowledged that no answer will be simple as they must work to accommodate everyone's needs, "but there will be policies, procedures, and innovative ideas that allow us to safely reopen our schools together, as one community," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.