NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee officially voted to start school on Sept. 16, allowing the district more time to prepare before reopening this fall.
The delay is permitted by the state, which is allowing districts to shave 10 days off the school year due to the challenges posed by the ongoing coronavius pandemic.
At a meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Sean Gallagher also revealed that the district will not pursue a full in-person learning model right away, and will instead lean more toward either a remote or hybrid model. The committee will vote Aug. 10 on which model the district will use to begin the school year.
Gallagher noted that regardless of the model the committee chooses, all plans can be refined if needs change due to the pandemic.
As required by the state, the district created three preliminary reopening plans — a full in-person model, a remote learning model and a hybrid of the two.
Newburyport parent and epidemiologist Dr. Jessica Lasky-Su, who is on the district task force for reopening, discussed local COVID-19 data and trends, and how this information will continue to be relevant for the district as it develops learning plans.
Lasky-Su noted that any information the state has about COVID-19 cases is always about two weeks behind because of a lack of testing. This is important because if the state doesn't watch closely, positive cases could increase quickly, she said.
All reopening plans were created to optimize teacher, staff and student safety, Lasky-Su said.
The district is looking at creating cohorts — if there is a coronavirus outbreak, then contact tracing will be easier to do.
Lasky-Su added that each school in the district will face different challenges depending on the age bracket and other factors. At Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary, for example, the younger students are more likely to have trouble understanding the importance of social distancing and may also find masks scary, she said.
Meanwhile, the older students at Newburyport High are more likely to have an "invincibility mindset," or this idea that they are immune to COVID-19. High school students also have individualized schedules, which make creating cohorts difficult.
More details about reopening plans can be found in the meeting packet: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JHlTd4tYrJJP4QqBWC4DwsTcGQIt_tK5/view?fbclid=IwAR1heK_77kXe04oHGZd5KnxemwAiatLkVPMsr1ZNZCEvhw7XQ3DiSFQJN9M.
The meeting Monday night was the first time the School Committee has met in person for a business meeting since March. Due to public health restrictions, the public was still required to participate in the meeting virtually.
Technical difficulties with the YouTube live stream caused about a 30-minute delay at the start of the meeting, and members ultimately recorded the meeting through Zoom. The recording will soon be uploaded to PortMedia's YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.