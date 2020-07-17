NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday is accepting letters of interest and resumes from residents interested in serving on the city's boards and commissions.
The Zoning Board of Appeals, Council on Aging, and the Board of Water and Sewer Commission have openings for those interested in volunteering their time.
The Zoning Board of Appeals considers petitions to develop property and provide relief, where appropriate, from literal applications of state and local zoning laws.
The board must balance the property rights of applicants and the interests of neighboring property owners and the city as a whole. Membership should be based on experience and whenever possible include an architect or landscape architect, an engineer, a real estate agent or developer, an affordable housing specialist, an environmental planner and an attorney.
The Council on Aging's mission is to match the needs of elders with resources in the community, and board members assist greatly in this effort.
The Board of Water and Sewer Commission assists with oversight for water and sewer business operations, budgets, policies and procedures, and customer service. Members must be city residents. Meetings are generally held once a month.
Qualified residents should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 60 Pleasant Street, Newburyport, MA 01950, ATTN: Donna Musumeci. All appointments are voluntary, unpaid positions.
For more information on the Zoning Board of Appeals, visit: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/zoning-board-of-appeals.
For more information on the Council on Aging, visit: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/council-on-aging.
For more information on the Board of Water and Sewer Commission, visit: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/water-and-sewer-commission.
