NEWBURYPORT — The clock is ticking for projects to be considered for Community Preservation Act funding since the deadline to submit proposals to the city is Friday.
Residents voted to approve the Community Preservation Act in late 2002. The money for projects is collected through a 2% property tax surcharge and matched with state funding.
Although the city’s Community Preservation Committee typically sees applications from city officials with an extensive knowledge of the program’s requirements, Planning Director Andy Port said it is not unusual to see proposals also coming from local nonprofit organizations or even residents.
“We typically get applications from city agencies, but we also sometimes see them from nonprofit groups or an entity in the community that wants to do something,” Port said. “So we might see a nonprofit like the Museum of Old Newbury doing an improvement. They can be eligible because it’s a historic preservation.”
Recent proposals funded through the grant program include the $11 million Market Landing Park construction and expansion project, as well as the estimated $2.79 million Bartlet Mall revitalization project.
Potential projects must fall within one of four categories: open space, historic preservation, affordable housing and recreation.
The nine-member Community Preservation Committee was formed in early 2003 to study and make recommendations for projects to the City Council. Port said the committee is looking for new projects in all four categories this year.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he wanted to push the deadline for submissions to mid-December.
“That way, we can segue into the budget season better and everybody knows what’s going on,” he said.
Applications for potential projects will need to be submitted to the committee by noon Friday.
The mayor added that he believes the city should have about $1.1 million in matching funding and he looks forward to seeing what projects might be proposed.
“We’re attacking two really big-ticket projects in the Bartlet Mall and Market Landing Park projects. But there’s still this wonderful money that we can do a lot of great, great things with this year,” he said.
Applications can be submitted to https://newburyportma.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1098.
