NEWBURYPORT — In a new survey, the city is asking for community assistance to identify potential sites for a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services.
Ideally, the site would offer 6,000 to 8,000 square feet of program and administrative space, 4,000 to 5,000 square feet for a gymnasium, and parking and outdoor play space, the city said in a press release.
"This is an exciting opportunity for the community to help us find the perfect home for the Youth Services Department, and we encourage anyone who has an idea about a potential location to share their insights through our survey," Director of Youth Services Andrea Egmont said.
"It's our hope this facility will be a tremendous asset to the young people in our city and a source of joy, connection and growth for many years to come," she said.
In February, the City Council voted 6-5 against purchasing surplus state property at 57 Low St., which was long eyed by Egmont and Mayor Donna Holaday as a potential location for Youth Services.
When Holaday took office in 2010, Youth Services was sharing an office with Veterans Services on the upper level of City Hall.
The former Kelley School at 149 High St. soon became available and Youth Services moved in for about five years before relocating to what was considered a temporary site at the former Brown School at 42 Milk St.
A formal site selection committee was never established, but Holaday and Egmont contacted real estate agents and developers to see about available sites for Youth Services in the city.
While driving around one day, Holaday remembered the property at 57 Low St. and contacted the National Guard to discuss options, kicking off roughly three years of efforts to acquire the property.
The Low Street property may no longer be part of the discussion, but the need has remained for Youth Services to find a permanent home.
In February, Credere Associates LLC completed a Phase I environmental site assessment of the former Brown School for the city, confirming the presence of materials containing asbestos while suspecting the presence of lead paint and materials containing polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.
PCBs are organic chlorine compounds once widely used in coolant for electrical devices. They are known to cause cancer in animals and suspected to be a human carcinogen.
Credere recommended that the city move forward with a Phase II assessment, including a full hazardous building materials survey and an assessment of the soil and groundwater near an underground storage tank.
The city has a list of 23 locations under consideration for the Youth Services Center, but officials are open to other ideas from the community.
The locations include Brown School, areas around Molin Upper Elementary and Nock Middle schools, various parks and fields, Hope Community Church, Port Plaza and space near the Senior Community Center and neighboring Bresnahan Elementary School.
"This is an exciting opportunity for us to select a site for the Youth Services Department that will become an integral part of our community," Holaday said in the press release.
"It's essential that we identify a location that will suit the department's programs, services and initiatives, and so we are hopeful that this survey will shed light on additional locations that can be considered moving forward," the mayor said. "This is going to be a true community effort and we look forward to taking this next step for this project."
The city is putting together a site selection committee consisting of Egmont, Associate Director of Youth Programs Lee Gordon, Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane, and members of the community, including youth representatives.
The committee is expected to hold its first meeting later this month. Details will be posted at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
The mayor, committee members and Planning Director Andy Port will tour the top sites and then present the choices to the public.
The survey, available until May 28, can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBSVCtg6UPGrbbYi2bff-smqgVySiE-yO1T2RNztGBk7slow/viewform?gxids=7628.
