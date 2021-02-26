NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday is accepting letters of interest and resumes from residents interested in serving as a volunteer commissioner on the Water and Sewer Commission.
The commission assists with oversight for water and sewer business operations, budgets, policies and procedures, and customer service.
The Water Division is part of the Department of Public Services and consists of water operations, construction and administrative. The Sewer Division provides wastewater collection, pumping and treatment services while improving and maintaining the city's infrastructure.
The commission sets policies relative to the city's water supply and the operation of the sewage system. The director of public services is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the department.
Residents should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., Newburyport, MA, 01950, Attn: Donna Musumeci.
All appointments are voluntary and unpaid positions. For more information, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/water-and-sewer-commission.
