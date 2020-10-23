NEWBURYPORT — The docks are finally being brought ashore along the city’s waterfront for winter storage, marking the end of what officials are saying was an extremely busy season on local waters.
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said while COVID-19 may have curbed travel and large get-togethers, it didn’t deter people from spending time on the waterfront or local beaches. In fact, Hogg said the Merrimack River saw many new boaters whom he assumes adapted to the pandemic’s restrictions by taking up seafaring as a new hobby.
“Everything aside, it was a good season but it was challenging. It wasn’t anything close to a normal season,” Hogg said. “I think people were on edge, and I think COVID had people stir crazy. They were happy to get out on boats and go to the beach with their families. They were boating and fishing, and plus, the weather was perfect on the weekends and gas prices were down.”
“This has been by far the busiest season we’ve had” in at least a decade, Hogg said Wednesday. “Because of COVID, people were staying local.”
He cited a spike in boat sales and beach activity, while recalling the residents-only restriction on Plum Island beaches because of the extremely large number of tourists.
Hogg said he has been talking regularly with harbormasters in other North Shore communities, including Gloucester and Rockport, all of whom reported a busy season.
While the increase in boater traffic helped bring the city’s Harbormaster Department more revenue than usual, its expenses were also up due to staffing increases,” he said.
And while it was “one of the best” seasons Newburyport has seen, Hogg said it was also one of the most challenging for his department.
He said “call volumes were through the roof,” and cited a high number of rescues and other incidents, which notably included a boat explosion that injured two people in the Salisbury marina in early June as well as the capsizing of a boat in Newburyport waters just two weeks later.
“Every time you have more people boating, more things happen, and there were a lot of new boaters,” Hogg said. “To be honest, I’m kind of glad it’s coming to an end because my staff and I need a break.”
Jesse Combs, manager of Cove Marina in Salisbury, also said this year was especially busy, but thankfully it came without any major issues.
“There were times when our customers would typically be traveling but they had to stay home, so they were all using their boats,” Combs said. “For the most part, everyone was socially responsible. I never saw large groups of people, and everyone stayed spread out, so there were no problems with coronavirus.”
The local Coast Guard station saw about 50% more search-and-rescue cases, which BM1 Chris Brantley, a 1st Class petty officer, said was a trend “all across the nation.”
Workers have begun breaking down the city’s docks and they will be hauled out of the water early next week. But Hogg said he has already begun thinking about next year, which he expects could bring another busy season.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the COVID stuff, but I’m planning on another year like this year,” he said. “We’re not going to be completely out of the woods and all the new boaters are going to want to use their boats again.”
