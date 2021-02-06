AMESBURY — A local senior citizen desperate to receive the COVID-19 vaccine got good news from the state Thursday, just days after she made her own plans.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday the state had launched a call center for residents 75 and over to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Helen Pinsky, an 84-year-old Newburyport resident, had spent the past two weeks trying unsuccessfully to book a vaccination appointment via the state's website and at various sites like the Amesbury Super Stop & Shop pharmacy and the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Danvers.
Pinsky contacted state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who took her information earlier in the week and promised she would hear something from the state within 72 hours.
Although she had successfully arranged an appointment for the weekend with a friend, she said she was glad when a representative from the state call center rang her late Thursday afternoon.
"The gentleman told me I was the first person being called," Pinsky said. "I told him that was very, very nice."
According to Pinsky, the call center representative told her he could make an appointment for her on Tuesday, Feb. 9, but she informed him she had already made arrangements to be vaccinated at a medical office near Beverly Hospital over the weekend.
"I have a friend who is a nurse and was able to get me in on Saturday," Pinsky said. "I'm going to get the Moderna vaccine. I have some friends taking me down there. So I asked him to give my spot to another person."
Baker said the new call center is designed to help residents over 75 who may be having trouble with the state's vaccination website. The state's call center can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Baker did, however, urge residents Friday to continue to use the website at www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine before making a call.
