NEWBURYPORT — The Special Education Parent Advisory Council has redefined its mission to encompass a community beyond what may be assumed from its name.
Since the beginning of the school year, co-Chairs Peter Twichell and Lauren Hajjar have been developing a new vision for the council, one that encourages all parents to join — whether or not their child has special needs.
At a School Committee meeting Monday night, Twichell said, “As the issues facing young people seem to continue to expand, we think that a lot of the issues that SEPAC parents historically have dealt with are applicable to many, many other parents.”
Joined by School Committee member Sheila Spalding, Twichell provided the committee with a report on the council’s midyear progress.
“Nobody thinks they’re the type of person who should participate in SEPAC,” Twichell said, adding that he used to be one of those people. “I always thought that it must be a lot of physical disabilities, must be kids going out of district — you know, extreme cases.”
The assumption is that a parent has to have a child with an Individualized Education Program or a 504 plan, which accommodates students with disabilities, to get involved, he said.
“The thing is that SEPAC is really for any parent who has encountered any kind of challenge with their young person,” he said. If a child is dealing with anxiety or depression, for example, a parent may find guidance through the council.
SEPAC’s new mission is to “facilitate an inclusive partnership of all students, parents, educators and the community to ensure the delivery of appropriate services to students with a wide range of physical, socioemotional and academic needs and disabilities.”
In establishing its new vision, SEPAC has set goals to “reduce the stigma” and “increase engagement.”
In January, the council obtained a budget from the district, which did not previously exist. This money will go toward programming, workshops for families and administrators, as well as efforts to recognize faculty and staff members who go above and beyond their job description.
Topics for future workshops could include empowering a child to self-advocate, communicating with the school about a child’s needs, and understanding medication and anxiety.
Over the next year, the council has goals such as creating a social media presence and nominating liaisons at each of the schools. These liaisons will serve as someone who understands laws, regulations and policies relating to special education in the state.
These liaisons will be a resource for parents looking to find out more about resources in the district including, but not limited to, the IEP or 504 plan process, according to the council. SEPAC represents more than 400 families whose children have IEPS and/or 504 plans, which is a significant percentage of district families.
SEPAC representatives are also part of the hiring process for the next Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School principal and director of pupil services.
In previous years, it was not uncommon for SEPAC to have one or two attendees at monthly meetings. Now, there are about 10 to 15 participants with a core group of about seven, according to the co-chairs. The hope is that SEPAC will continue to grow and more parents will consider the resources available.
SEPAC holds monthly meetings and the next one is March 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Nock/Molin library, 70 Low St.
For more information, email newburyportsepac@gmail.com or go to www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/District--Parent-Info/Departments/Special-Education/Parent-Advisory-Council/index.html.
