NEWBURYPORT — Short-term rentals will soon be a thing of the past, except on Plum Island, after the City Council failed to receive two-thirds approval on Monday for zoning amendments that would regulate such units.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley and council President Heather Shand co-sponsored zoning amendments to regulate short-term rentals in specific districts, excluding Plum Island.
Under the proposed regulations, owners of short-term rentals would have to live in their units for at least 183 days a year; the properties' primary use would need to be as a single-family, two-family or multifamily home; and renters would be allowed to stay for a maximum 32 days.
Councilor at large Connie Preston submitted amendments of her own that included granting amnesty to investor-owned properties. She asked for a vote on the matter Aug. 29.
The council was unable to come to a vote that evening and decided to meet again during another well-attended session Monday night.
Preston's amendments failed in a 6-5 vote, with McCauley, Shand, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Councilor at large Ed Cameron voting in opposition.
A motion was then made to approve the original zoning amendments, with McCauley, Shand, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Zeid, Wallace, Lane, Cameron voting in the affirmative.
But Councilors at large Mark Wright, Bruce Vogel and Afroz Khan, as well as Preston, voted in opposition.
The original zoning amendments needed eight votes to receive approval but fell short by one vote, so the motion failed.
