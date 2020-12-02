Newburyport skatepark, Cashman ball courts closed

NEWBURYPORT — The skatepark behind Rupert A. Nock Middle School and the basketball courts at Cashman Park will temporarily close this week because of concerns people aren't wearing masks and social distancing at those sites.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Parks Department said the decision came through discussions with the mayor's office and the city's Health Department.
"We do not enjoy taking these actions, as we encourage people to use our parks and feel there is no better way to stay healthy than to be outdoors engaged in physical exercise," the Parks Department wrote. "Unfortunately, at this time, staying healthy also means wearing masks and staying distant, which has not been happening at these facilities."
The department said officials "look forward to reopening the parks just as soon as it is safe to do so."
This is not the first time the skatepark or the basketball courts have been closed to the public this year. In May, Mayor Donna Holaday closed the skatepark, tennis courts and basketball courts to discourage social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some skateboarders disregarded the order and still managed to get into the skatepark, so the city dumped mulch in it to prevent use.
A little over a month later, the city removed the mulch and reopened the skatepark as part of Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's state reopening plan.
In an email to The Daily News, Parks Director Lise Reid said officials will not use mulch this time and instead, they plan to plug the drains at the skatepark and "fill them with enough water to deter skateboarders."
Reid added that the city is hoping to work with families to potentially come up with a volunteer schedule to monitor the skatepark and ensure consistent mask wearing.
If the city receives enough commitment from families, officials will consider reopening the park, she said.
During the City Council meeting Monday night, Holaday said the city's COVID-19 numbers are "skyrocketing."
"Just since Wednesday, we've had 47 positive cases," she said.
The mayor said some of those numbers are clusters at long-term care facilities and Health Department officials are working with the owners to manage those cases.
"A lot of these numbers are coming from families," Holaday said. "Somebody brings it home, it goes through the family, and this is where we are."
The city recently hired more contact tracers, and officials are working to keep the public informed, the mayor said.
Holaday said she will appear on Local Pulse this weekend to speak with internet radio show host Joe DiBiase about COVID-19 cases.
"It's absolutely critical that people really follow guidelines," Holaday said. "I just can't emphasize this enough. It's just really disappointing to see our cases double in the past four to six weeks, and all the information that we have been receiving is that it's going to get worse."
The city has had 357 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
