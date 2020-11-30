NEWBURYPORT — The skatepark behind Rupert A. Nock Middle School and the basketball courts at Cashman Park will temporarily close sometime this week because of concerns people aren't wearing masks and social distancing at those sites.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the Parks Department said the decision came through discussions with both the mayor's office and the city's Health Department.
"We do not enjoy taking these actions, as we encourage people to use our parks and feel there is no better way to stay healthy than to be outdoors engaged in physical exercise," the Parks Department wrote. "Unfortunately, at this time, staying healthy also means wearing masks and staying distant, which has not been happening at these facilities."
The department said officials "look forward to reopening the parks just as soon as it is safe to do so."
This is not the first time the skatepark or the basketball courts have been closed to the public this year. In May, Mayor Donna Holaday closed the skatepark, tennis courts and basketball courts to discourage social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some skateboarders disregarded the order though and still managed to get into the skatepark, so the city dumped mulch in it to prevent use.
A little over a month later, the city removed the mulch and reopened the skatepark as part of Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's state reopening plan. It is not clear whether the city will revert to using mulch once again.
