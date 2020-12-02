NEWBURYPORT — The skatepark behind Rupert A. Nock Middle School may reopen by the end of the week, if enough people volunteer to monitor the park for adequate social distancing and mask wearing.
In an email, Parks Director Lise Reid said Mayor Donna Holaday will allow the city to reopen the park, if it can be done safely.
"After a huge amount of negative feedback from skatepark users about the closed park, we have decided to use this as an opportunity to build a community around the skatepark in order to monitor the behavior there," Reid told The Daily News on Wednesday.
She is currently reaching out to anyone that has expressed concerns about the skatepark being closed, and hopes to reopen it by the end of the week if enough people vow to keep it safe.
Earlier this week, Reid said officials planned to fill the skatepark with enough water to deter use following a lack of adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.
