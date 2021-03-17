NEWBURYPORT — Special education students are transitioning back to full in-person learning over the next few weeks.
At a School Committee meeting Monday night, Special Education Director Nancy Koch said all Bresnahan Elementary School students on individualized education programs and those identified by teachers and administrators as struggling learners have returned to four days of in-person learning each week.
On March 22, all special education students at Molin Upper Elementary School, as well as others identified by teachers and administrators, will return to four days of in-person learning. Nock Middle School will also phase all special education students and struggling students back to four in-person learning days.
All students at Bresnahan Elementary and Molin Upper Elementary schools will return to a five-day, in-person schedule April 5 with Wednesdays being an early release day.
All Nock Middle School students are expected to return to a five-day, in-person learning model April 26.
Administrators from each school plan to attend the Special Education Parent Advisory Council meeting April 7 to discuss upcoming learning opportunities for all students.
"They will be sharing their transition plans and activities for students who will be changing levels — levels meaning pre-K to kindergarten, third grade to fourth — building changes, so to speak," Koch said.
Koch announced that this spring, the district will work with Ann Larsen of Landmark Outreach "to further develop and enhance language-based programming."
Administrators are already planning the extended school year program, which is a summer program that focuses on preventing the regression of skills. This year, that program will also address the impact of COVID-19 on all students.
For district updates regarding COVID-19 and the return to full in-person learning, visit https://sites.google.com/newburyport.k12.ma.us/nps/home.
