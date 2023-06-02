NEWBURYPORT — The coming weekend promises to have something for everyone and their dogs, with the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Spring Festival at the center of the action.
June is LGBT Pride Month and the city will host its first Pride parade on Saturday, June 3, which will step off from the Bartlet Mall and head down Green Street at noon.
Newburyport Pride Board member and parade co-chairperson Paul Goldberg said over 200 marchers registered for the family-friendly parade and spectators should line up on Green Street by 11:45 a.m. to get a good look at it.
“The parade is for everybody, not just the LGBTQ community,” he said. “We will have our straight allies marching and other groups as well.”
Once the parade gets to the end of Green Street, it will head down to the Waterfront Boardwalk and then over to Waterfront Park, where the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce will be holding the first day of its weekend-long Spring Festival.
The Busy Creative, co-owner Sarah Motzkin has been working with the chamber to organize this year’s Spring Festival, which will see over 25 local vendors open for business in the Waterfront Park area. The Busy Creative is a marketing company geared towards small businesses.
The Spring Festival activities will run from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and Motzkin said the event is designed to kickoff the summer season in Port, while also celebrating local makers and businesses.
“We won’t just have people selling goods, we will have businesses that will be using it as a networking opportunity and nonprofit organizations will be there to showcase the work they’re doing,” she said. “That’s really what it’s all about.”
The Newburyport Pride Board will also have a booth set up at Waterfront Park, where Goldberg said his group will have a photo boot available and will be selling merchandise as well.
“The idea is to combine both events and bring people to support the businesses and the chamber, while the chamber and the businesses are supporting Pride,” he said.
Vendors will also be found on Market Square this weekend, and Salisbury’s The Mom Comm fitness studio and Amesbury baking company, Damask will be hosting a family-fun area on Inn Street.
“We want the fun on the waterfront to flow into the downtown,” Motzkin said.
Food trucks from Metzy’s Cantina and North Shore Beefie Boys are also expected to be available for both days of the Spring Festival and adults can also enjoy a beer garden at Waterfront Park.
Motzkin said all the Spring Festival events will take place, rain or shine.
“I know the weather forecast is in flux right now and people might not be going to the beach and probably won’t be out at the pool if it rains,” Motzkin said. “So they can come down and shop with an umbrella, down at Spring Fest.”
Local canines can also get in on this weekend’s action, as the second annual Newburyport Dog Bash takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at Cashman Park.
Event organizer Eli Bailin said over 1,000 people and their dogs took part in last year’s inaugural Dog Bash, which benefited the foster-based rescue organization Sweet Paws Rescue.
This year’s Dog Bash will be hosted by BareWolf Brewing and benefit Sweet Paws Rescue once again. Tickets are $6 and can be found online at https://dogbashNBPT.eventbrite.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
