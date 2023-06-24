LAWRENCE — Newburyport High School graduate Rima Lambert was one of 16 Massachusetts and New Hampshire students to be awarded a Merrimack Valley Credit Union scholarship.
Lambert, who received $1,000, will attend Ohio State University to study public affairs.
In all, the Lawrence-based credit union handed out $17,500 in scholarships to high school seniors.
Students were honored with a special ceremony and dinner with MVCU’s senior leadership team at the credit union’s Lawrence corporate office.
Brooke Boucher, a graduating senior from Fairhaven High School, was the second annual recipient of the Lisa Lewis Goodman Spirit Award of $2,500. The award honors a student who embodies a spirit of generosity, kindness and selflessness by giving back and volunteering in the community.
The award is named after MVCU’s longtime collections manager, who died in 2021. Lewis Goodman’s husband, Brad Goodman, presented the award to Boucher, who will attend Stonehill College in the fall to study psychology and speech language pathology.
Other scholarship recipients include:
Jason Belkus of Methuen. Belkus graduated from Central Catholic High School and will attend Massachusetts Maritime Academy to study energy systems engineering.
Kayla Bernard of Salem, New Hampshire. Bernard graduated from Salem High School and will attend the University of New Hampshire to study nursing.
Julia Camasso of Haverhill. Camasso graduated from Haverhill High School and will attend Endicott College this fall.
Corinne Kelly of Pelham, New Hampshire. Kelly graduated from Pelham High School and will attend Regis College to study dental hygiene.
Ryan Lynde of Pelham, New Hampshire. Lynde graduated from Lowell Catholic High School and will attend Merrimack College to study data science.
Danny Tran of Lawrence. Tran graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy at Lawrence High School and will attend Harvey Mudd College to study environmental science and engineering.
Winners were selected from a pool of nearly 400 applicants tasked with answering the essay question: “How would you define success for yourself?”
“This is by far the most applications we’ve had since starting our scholarship program,” MVCU President and CEO John J. Howard said during the ceremony June 13.
“We continue to be impressed by the caliber of the students right here in our backyard … “ Howard added. “You were selected from a very competitive pool of applicants because of your commitment to your education and your community, both in and out of school. You should all be very proud of yourselves.”
To learn more, visit www.mvcu.com/scholarship.
