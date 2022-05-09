NEWBURYPORT — Honors are going to Molin student Emmeline Baptiste for her poster, chosen by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation as its 2022 Arbor Day poster contest winner.
“Be a cool community, plant trees” was the theme for all fifth-grade student artists to address in their poster. Baptiste attends the Molin Upper Elementary School, located at 70 Low St., Newburyport.
To recognize all of the winning artists, said Sheila Taintor, chairman of the Newburyport Tree Commission, DCR will hold an awards ceremony later to plant a tree at the school of the student who placed first in the contest. Other student artists who placed in the contest will be invited to attend.
