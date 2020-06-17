NEWBURYPORT — Merrimack Valley Credit Union recognized 15 outstanding high school students from its membership area north and south of Boston during a virtual ceremony June 8, awarding each a $1,000 college scholarship.
Angela Patric and Alexander McDougall, both of Newburyport, were among the recipients. Patric plans to attend Clark University in Worcester to study psychology and McDougall plans to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, to study electrical engineering.
Other recipients included Grace Baker from Hampton, New Hampshire, Shane Grant from Walpole, Sydney Gregory from Andover, Amy Guggenberger from North Andover, Anooshey Ikhlas from Bridgewater, Samuel Kierstead from Plymouth, Jack Mumley from Boxford, Kaila Nelson from Haverhill, Kacya Polanco from Lawrence, Patrick Rak from Quincy, Jaden Ryan from Norwood, Dorothee Surprenant from Fairhaven and Julia Tardugno from Methuen.
The organization received 178 applications from students at 66 high schools. Students were scored on their academic performance, school and community involvement, work experience, letters of recommendation and their essays about what they would do if they ran Merrimack Valley Credit Union.
For more information about Merrimack Valley Credit Union, visit www.mvcu.com/.
